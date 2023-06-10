Astros Return Home 

The Astros open a weeklong homestand with a visit from the Nationals, who are a lot different from the 2019 version that snatched a World Series title away from Houston. It’s an opening act that leads into next weekend when the Reds and rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz comes into town.

Sunday: Concluding a seven-game road swing, the Astros face the Guardians at 12:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts their coverage at 12:00pm with the pregame show.

Monday: The Nationals await the returning Astros for the opening of a three-game set at Minute Maid Park starting at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: Game two of the series between the Nationals and Astros gets going at 7:10pm, with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest hitting the air at 6:30pm with the pregame show.