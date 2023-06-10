Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 74 degrees. The surf is starting to hold black drum, pompano, small sharks and the occasional redfish. The gulf side of the north jetty is holding limits of sheepshead and trout against the rocks at the end using a popping cork with shrimp, free-line shrimp or croaker. Channel side holding some nice trout and big redfish on the bottom. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 83 degrees. Eastern shoreline is producing catches of redfish on shallow shell. West shoreline good for speckled trout and a few redfish. Live shrimp, croakers and soft plastic have been effective. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 84 degrees. Decent numbers of speckled trout being caught over open bay reefs, such as Hanna’s and Deep Reefs, using live shrimp and soft plastics. Birds working in the eastern end of the bay. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temps 84 degrees, water clarity very good in most places within East Galveston Bay. Good number of baitfish and shrimp over shell and grass lines, as well as open water reefs and the predators have been close by. We have been utilizing live shrimp, under a popping cork, as well as paddle tails and �¼ ounce jig heads on our artificial only charters. However, this week our success rates increased on shrimp imitation lures under popping corks and proved more successful than our live bait only trips for catching the targeted species. Blue Moon/Chartreuse worked well for us again this week, as well as white ice. We are still catching good numbers of Trout, Reds, and Black Drum up and close to the shoreline, as well as open water reefs. This week the winds have been kind to us allowing us to fish pretty much anywhere on the bay we chose too. There has been good tides and tide movement this week, and the afternoon falling tides have produced best for us on our chartered trips. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Yates Bayou drain and Siever’s Cut are holding redfish against grass line on popping cork and shrimp. Hanna’s is great early on the same, or a twitching artificial. Look for birds, moving bait, and small slicks. Slicks have a fishy watermelon smell, so be sure to let your nose help guide you to fish. Deep Reef, Pepper Grove Cove to Moody’s Pass holding fish. Smith Point to Moody National Wildlife. Look for schools of redfish under birds. Pearl, Chartreuse, big papa pure Pearl, and Strawberry are great colors. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 82 degrees. Still some trout in the gas wells off Eagle Point. Better fish coming from the rocks lining the ship channel, along with black drum. Large schools of bull redfish in the open water, when you can find them. Best bite on live shrimp, croakers, and soft plastic. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Surf is on fire from Pleasure Pier to Surfside is for speckled trout, pompano, jack crevalle on live shrimp under a popping cork, or croaker on an OCTO Circle with small chatter weight. The South Jetty holding big redfish, with some nice sharks on the end. Gulf side is on fire for speckled trout, sheepshead, pompano and redfish close to rocks on popping cork with live bait, free-lined shrimp, Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatterweight and croaker. Channel side holding trout close to rocks popping cork with live shrimp. 61st Pier has some bulls being caught on spoons as well as bait. A few jack crevalle mixed in. The causeway and Pelican Island Bridge are holding redfish. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 85 degrees. Good numbers of speckled trout showing over mid bay reefs for those throwing live croaker. East side of the railroad bridge producing speckled trout and black drum, along with a few reds on live shrimp under popping corks. catches of trout are coming off the rocks near Texas City Dike. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Greens Lake holding redfish against grass lines and by sandy shores early. Wade anglers are having success for speckled trout and the occasional redfish on and around the south shoreline where there is hard sand. The east side of Oyster Creek is holding some redfish for wade anglers. Mecom Reef will have fish on it early up by rocks with artificial or live bait free-line or under cork. As the winds pick up fish in protected waters with bait moving around. Fish are under birds around Confederate and Carancahua Reefs. Ease in on the birds for fish at least 75 yards riding a drift that will get you there quickly. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water stained; 78 degrees; 0.32 feet above pool. Catfish are good in 15-20 feet of water on shad and cut bait. Crappie are good on submerged structures with jigs and minnows. Bass are fair with an early morning topwater bite, transitioning to deeper structure with soft plastics and crankbaits. White bass are fair on slabs and rattletraps.

Texas City: FAIR. 82 degrees. The opening of federal snapper season was a success. Lots of big fish caught 40 plus miles out of Galveston. Some kingfish and ling, along with dolphin have also been taken. Jetties continue to produce decent numbers of speckled trout and slot reds on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike is good for trout at night under lights, and the SWP is good day and at night free lining shrimp or shrimp under popping cork near the rocks. Campbell holding fish under birds. Limits of trout near the rocks early live shrimp. Mosquito Island holding trout and occasional red early. Moses Lake holding fish under birds early. Fish holding near the piers from top water grill to Eagle Point. Gas Wells has trout action on croaker. Halfmoon shoal holding a few redfish and black drum. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: FAIR. 80 degrees. Trout, redfish, pompano and whiting are good in the surf. Trout, redfish, gafftop and catfish are good in the bay under the birds. Flounder are good in cuts coming into the bay. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 74 degrees. The weather has been beautiful, and the surf is flat and green holding trout, redfish, whiting, drum, and Spanish mackerel. Drifting has been off and on for good trout and few redfish. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: FAIR. 74 degrees. The weather has been beautiful so the surf is flat and green holding trout, redfish, whiting, drum, and Spanish mackerel. Tides are up with lots of redfish and trout on mid bay reefs using cut mullet. The Colorado River is slowing clearing. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.