July 2023 Galveston County Master Gardener Calendar of Public Educational Programs

by Brandon Williams
Unless otherwise noted, all programs are conducted in the Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located in Carbide Park at 4102-B Main Street (FM 519),

La Marque 77568

AMAZING SUCCULENT PLANTS

Saturday, July 8, 2023

9:00 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Succulent plants delight with unique shapes, vibrant colors, and ease of care.  Join Galveston County Master Gardener Patricia Martin and Horticulture Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff, presenting their favorite succulent plants including Euphorbia, Haworthia, and Aloe species.  You will learn about soil and water needs, container planting and propagation, and home care.  Pre-register for this free seminar: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/ 

BEAUTIFUL BLOOMING GINGER

Saturday, July 29, 2023

9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Cultivate tropical beauty at home with ornamental ginger.  Horticulture Agent Stephen Brueggerhoff shares growing and propagating tips for Tulip Ginger, Spiral Ginger, Hardy Ginger, Butterfly Ginger, Peacock Ginger, and more in this seminar.  To pre-register for this free seminar:  https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/ 

SAVE THE DATE:  SUMMER SUNDOWN PLANT SALE

Online, Friday and Saturday, September 8-9, 2023

Offering fruit and citrus trees, fall tomatoes, perennials, tropical hibiscus and plumeria.  For more information:  https://txmg.org/galveston/

