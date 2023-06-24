Sunday, June 25, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Commissioner Buckingham Provides
News

Commissioner Buckingham Provides

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

Coastal Communities with Beach Mobility Items 

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. announced on Thursday the Texas General Land Office (GLO) Coastal Management Program (CMP) purchased mobility mats and beach wheelchairs in 2023 in order for local governments to use these mobility aids to help make Texas beaches easier for all to enjoy.

“As Commissioner of the Texas General Land Office and a Texan who spent over a decade of my life living on the coast, ensuring all beachgoers, including those with disabilities, can enjoy our beautiful beaches is one of my top priorities,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “With the help of the Coastal Management Program, communities across the Texas coast can continue improving accessibility to make our coastline even more welcoming for all.”

CMP began utilizing interlocal agreements to provide mobility mats and beach wheelchairs to local governments in 2010. To assess individual needs, CMP reached out to each eligible local government. The following coastal communities accepted an agreement to utilize the mobility mats and beach wheelchairs:

  • Town of Quintana: two rolls of mats (50 ft per roll)
  • Village of Surfside Beach: two rolls of mats (50 ft per roll), two chairs
  • Galveston County: two rolls of mats (33ft per roll), one chair
  • Jamaica Beach: one chair
  • Port Aransas: two chairs
  • Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees: three chairs
  • City of Galveston: four rolls of mats (50 ft per roll), one chair
  • City of South Padre Island: two rolls of mats (50 ft per roll), one chair
  • Cameron County: two rolls of mats (50 ft per roll), two rolls of mats (16ft per roll)
  • City of Corpus Christi: two chairs
  • Nueces County: four chairs

These additional mobility aids will not only help enhance access for beachgoers with disabilities, but will also help local governments comply with the newly amended Texas Administrative Code requirements for Americans with Disabilities Act access to the high tide line in areas where vehicles are prohibited from the beach.

The Coastal Management Program, a federally approved program funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), works to improve the management of the state’s coastal natural resources. As part of these efforts, and a cornerstone of the CMP’s grant program, is ensuring and enhancing coastal public access for all.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Heat v. Grid is Battle of The Summer 

Birthplace of Juneteenth

Gamma Omega Omega Chapter Celebrates Charter and Diamond Member

“GATEWAY,” NASA’S PATH TO THE FUTURE OF SPACE TRAVEL

Fortune 500 Favors Texas 

PUC Chairman Heads O-U-T

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close