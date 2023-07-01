Saturday, July 1, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Galveston Humane Society Has Puppies Available!!!
Pets

Galveston Humane Society Has Puppies Available!!!

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

By Kaitlin Ehrhart 

Foster/Rescue/Trasport Coordinator 

Galveston Humane Society

We have just gotten word that we will be getting about 10 5-week-old puppies. We could really use some fosters to keep these kiddos for a bit, as we are quite overpacked and fostering would be more beneficial for the puppies. We are still working on getting more information on these puppies, but attached are a few pictures. If you are available to take them, please let me know. If you are interested in fostering, but would maybe like to foster a different puppy, please let me know as we have other puppies that would be great for fostering if you are unavailable to take some of the 5-week-old puppies coming in.

Other puppies we have to foster include:

  • Seawolf puppies (a litter of 9): estimated at about 1 mo. or 2 mo. Bernese Mountain Dog puppies.
  • Spencer, Grace, Audrey, Bogie, Reed: about 3 mo. Catahoula Leopard dog puppies
  • Polly and Calli: about 5 mo. Puppies of mixed breed
  • Gertrude: 4 mo. Pitbull terrier puppy
  • Poppy: 4 mo. Black lab puppy

Please let me know if you can help or have any questions!

To adopt one of these adorable puppies, contact the Galveston County Humane Society at 409-740-1119, ext. 26 or email Ms. Ehrhart at kehrhart@galvestonhumane.org. You can also visit the Galveston Humane Society’s website at www.galvestonhumane.org.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Some Adorable Faces Look to Meet You

Four New Bills Promoting Animal Welfare Pass into Law 

Best Friends Animal Society Congratulates Legislature on Passage of HB 3660New Law...

Dear Frankie: Unreason­able Mom

How To Recognize Vision Loss in Dogs

Dear Frankie: The Fight

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close