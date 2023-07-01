Galveston Humane Society Has Puppies Available!!!

By Kaitlin Ehrhart

Foster/Rescue/Trasport Coordinator

Galveston Humane Society

We have just gotten word that we will be getting about 10 5-week-old puppies. We could really use some fosters to keep these kiddos for a bit, as we are quite overpacked and fostering would be more beneficial for the puppies. We are still working on getting more information on these puppies, but attached are a few pictures. If you are available to take them, please let me know. If you are interested in fostering, but would maybe like to foster a different puppy, please let me know as we have other puppies that would be great for fostering if you are unavailable to take some of the 5-week-old puppies coming in.

Other puppies we have to foster include:

Seawolf puppies (a litter of 9): estimated at about 1 mo. or 2 mo. Bernese Mountain Dog puppies.

Spencer, Grace, Audrey, Bogie, Reed: about 3 mo. Catahoula Leopard dog puppies

Polly and Calli: about 5 mo. Puppies of mixed breed

Gertrude: 4 mo. Pitbull terrier puppy

Poppy: 4 mo. Black lab puppy

Please let me know if you can help or have any questions!

To adopt one of these adorable puppies, contact the Galveston County Humane Society at 409-740-1119, ext. 26 or email Ms. Ehrhart at kehrhart@galvestonhumane.org. You can also visit the Galveston Humane Society’s website at www.galvestonhumane.org.