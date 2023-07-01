COM Student Takes a Twirl Beyond the Classroom in New Theatre Production

By Monique Sennet

College of the Mainland Communications Officer

It’s often said that teaching others can be the best way to learn. For College of the Mainland (COM) theatre student Camryn Owens, this has certainly been the case while serving as choreographer for the latest COM Theatre production, “All Shook Up.” Her talents will be on full display alongside her castmates when the show opens on Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m.



Featuring the music of Elvis Presley, the production will be jam-packed full of hip-swiveling, lip-curling dance routines in the loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” And as Camryn explains, audiences should prepare for lots of laughs and colorful entertainment.



“It’s a very fun show,” Camryn said. “I feel like people will just be engaged nonstop because the storyline is just amazing. It’s so complex and exciting throughout. All of the songs and talents that everyone has, is just extraordinary.”



Like the show itself, Camryn’s own journey could be considered quite extraordinary. For the 19-year-old theatre major, her passion for performing began at a young age. “I used to put on little shows with me and my sister in front of our parents,” she said. “I was very interested in musical theatre basically my whole life.”



For the Clear Springs High School graduate, musical theatre has always been in her heart, but she was not quite sure where that passion would lead her. But she recalls a very pivotal moment when she had the opportunity to tour COM’s theatre program and shadow some of the students. This ultimately sealed the deal for her to pursue her educational and performance endeavors through COM’s theatre program.



“All of the people were super friendly,” Camryn said. “Everyone came up to me and initiated friendships. And that definitely made me alter my decision from any other school because I felt like these were good people. Whenever students were talking to me about their program and their classes, I was like this seems really cool. So, I wanted to be a part of that.”



While at COM over the past year, Camryn has undoubtedly been introduced to a variety of enriching learning experiences both on stage and in the classroom. But perhaps the more significant lesson that she’s come to appreciate is that of kindness – from her castmates cheering her on along the way to the caring faculty and instructors who go above and beyond to nurture her strengths and talents – she’s very appreciative for the robust network of support she’s received every step of the way.



“My castmates have been an extreme help and they’ve been so patient while I was figuring stuff out,” Camryn said. “They would always come and help and try to think of new things or just being supportive throughout.”



While Camryn has long been a part of the local theatre community through her work as a choreographer at The Purple Box Theater in Friendswood, this will be her first time serving in that role for a COM Theatre production. She’s extremely grateful to her sister, Kaley Owens, for serving as a dance partner, creative collaborator and constant supporter. She also expresses extreme gratitude to COM Head of Theatre and Artistic Director, H. Russ Brown, for the opportunity to shine a light on others through her dance techniques.



“I am extremely grateful that he saw the potential in me to do this,” she said. “He cares about individualized growth. It doesn’t matter if you want to be a lawyer later or if you want to pursue theatre, he’s going to help you where you are and put your needs first.”



“All Shook Up” runs July 6 – 23, Thursday to Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit www.com.edu/theatre or call 409-933-8345.