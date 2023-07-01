TWIA to Review Rate Adequacy Analysis

TWIA’s Actuarial & Underwriting Committee will meet on Tuesday, July 11 at 10:00am CT. The meeting agenda and materials are available on TWIA’s website.

The Committee will review the 2023 Rate Adequacy Analysis prepared by the Association’s actuarial staff, receive public comment, and consider whether to recommend a change in rates to TWIA’s Board of Directors. The Rate Adequacy Analysis indicates that TWIA’s current rates are inadequate by 20 percent for residential coverage and 22 percent for commercial coverage.

On August 8, 2023, the TWIA Board will meet in Galveston to consider the rate adequacy analysis, the Committee’s recommendation, and stakeholder feedback when voting to decide on the Association’s annual required rate filing. A timeline of TWIA’s 2023 annual rate filing consideration process is available on TWIA’s website.

All meetings of the TWIA Board of Directors and its committees are open to the public. The public may attend and make public comments for this meeting in person at TWIA’s office in Austin or virtually via Zoom. Members of the Committee and staff may participate in the meeting in person or virtually. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

Providing Public Comment to the Committee



Members of the public can submit written comments via email at PublicComment@TWIA.org. Interested parties are encouraged to submit comments by noon on Friday, July 7, to enable the Committee to receive and review them before the July 11 meeting. TWIA staff will provide the Committee with all written comments regardless of when the Association receives them.

Written comments submitted to TWIA are subject to the Texas Public Information Act. TWIA will post public comments received, with personally identifiable information redacted, on its website.

Members of the public can provide verbal comments to the Committee during the designated public comment portion of the meeting. If you want to make public comment during the meeting, you can attend the meeting at TWIA’s office in Austin or register and log into the meeting via Zoom on a computer, tablet, smartphone, or telephone. A limited number of TWIA staff will be on-site to facilitate the public comment process.