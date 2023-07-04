All-Star Break Looms For Astros

The Astros will conclude the first half of the season with a four-game set against a Mariners team nipping at their heels in the American League West. There’s also the Dynamo, who will also be in town over the weekend.

Wednesday: Daytime baseball? You got it as the Astros host the Rockies at 1:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage at 12:30pm with the pregame show. The game will also be part of the ESPN+ package.

Thursday: The Astros begin their final series of the first half with a 7:10pm start against the Mariners. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Friday: Game two of the series between the Mariners and Astros begins at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Saturday: KRIV26 will have the Mariners-Astros game as part of their Baseball Night in America package at 6:15pm.

The Dynamo hosts Sporting Kansas City at 7:30pm. The match is part of the Apple MLS Package.