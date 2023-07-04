Texas City ISD families, we encourage you to Log In & Learn More about your child’s STAAR end-of-course assessment results. Visit TexasAssessment.gov to get test results and resources, including each test question along with your child’s answer. End-of-course assessment results were released on June 30. However, STAAR scores for students in grades 3-8 will not be released until August 16. More details on how to log in are on our website at www.tcisd.org/news.
