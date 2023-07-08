Astros to Shine Brightly in Emerald City

The All-Star Break awaits the Astros, who will have three members of the team in Seattle for Tuesday’s game. The new week also ushers in the 2023 MLB amateur draft, where the team will seek to find a future All-Star or two when the draft starts on Sunday evening.

Sunday: The Astros officially close out the first half of the regular season with a 1:10pm date against the Mariners. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage at 12:30pm with the pregame show.

Speaking of the Astros, they will have the 28th overall pick in this year’s MLB amateur draft, which begins at 6:00 pm on ESPN. ESPN.com has projected the Astros to select Wake Forest 3B Brock Wilken, a 6 ‘4, 225-pound slugger who tied for the NCAA Division I lead with 31 homers this season.

Monday: Nothing on the schedule for the day.

Tuesday: Along with manager Dusty Baker, the Astros will have three members on the American League All-Star team when the midsummer classic gets underway in Seattle at 6:30pm. Pitcher Framber Valdez will make his second All-Star appearance, while OF Kyle Tucker participates in the ASG for the first time in his career. OF-DH Yordan Alvarez was named to his second All-Star team but will not play due to an oblique injury he suffered last month.