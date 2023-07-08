Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 80 degrees. The surf is holding lots of black drum, pompano, sharks and redfish biting live or fresh dead shrimp. The North Jetty Gulf side holding limits of sheepshead and trout against Rocks look near the end on popping cork with shrimp. The wreck has good numbers of trout on free-line shrimp or croaker close to rocks. Channel side holding some nice trout close and big redfish on the bottom. Shark on the end of the jetty towards the gulf side. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 88 degrees. Better numbers of speckled trout showing up in the mid bay gas wells. Soft plastics, shrimp, and croakers have been effective. Good numbers of black drum over hard shells or against rock piles. Some big sheepshead and redfish from the same area. Best bite on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 88 degrees. Scattered catches of speckled trout being caught on open bay reefs with live shrimp, croakers, and soft plastic lures. Waders fishing early and late in the day picking up a few solid trout and some redfish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temps 87 degrees, water clarity varies, west of Stingaree cove being the cleanest looking water. Winds have been out of the Southwest most of the week, switching more to the South on Saturday, in the 6-12 mph range. This week fishing over oyster reefs in 6-8 feet of water produced some excellent catching for our valued fishing clients, including speckled sea trout, sand trout, redfish and black drum. Shrimp imitation lures under popping corks have still been the ticket for us, and white ice has worked well with �¼ ounce jig heads, with most of the fish being caught in the upper portion of the water column. Birds are still working in the bay, as fish are feeding on shrimp, so if you can find them the action is fast, but short lived in most cases. This week our artificial trips have produced better fish and more numbers as well vs throwing live shrimp. Please remember to drink plenty of water and bring plenty of sunscreen, as we have ventured into the time of year when it gets extremely hot on the water and it is critical you stay hydrated and do not get overheated or sunburned. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 88 degrees. Scattered catches of speckled trout throughout the middle of the bay. Fishing structure is key, either gas wells, rocks, or shell reefs. Best bite on live croakers or shrimp. Excellent numbers of black drum, along with a few redfish, along any type of structure, pilings or rocks. Best bite on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 89 degrees. Better numbers of trout showing on the deeper reefs. Waders are catching good numbers of trout, along with the occasional redfish, Best bite has been on live croakers, followed by live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: FAIR. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.03 feet above pool. Summer fishing patterns are here like the heat. Catfish are good on cut bait and on baited holes. Crappie are fair on submerged structures with jigs tipped with minnows. Bass are fair with an early morning topwater bite, transitioning to deeper structure with crankbaits and Texas or Carolina rigged worms.

Texas City: FAIR. 86 degrees. Offshore fishing has been good for red snapper, a few large mangroves, but little to report on the kingfish. Galveston jetties producing good numbers of speckled trout, slot redfish, black drum and sheepshead on live shrimp. Plenty of big sharks and a few bull reds being caught off freshly dead shad. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Freeport: FAIR. 85 degrees. The fishing has been staying steady in the bays with trout a redfish along the south shorelines using live shrimp under popping corks. Wade fishing the south shorelines throwing down south lures and topwaters early in the day has been good for trout, and throwing croakers with chatter weights for redfish. Harbor has been good with trout, redfish, flounder, mangrove snapper, and sheephead with live shrimp. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 80 degrees. Wade fishing with croaker, or drifting reefs with artificials under a cork for redfish and trout. Wait for the southeast winds for the bite to kick up. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 80 degrees. Wade fishing with croaker and live shrimp, or drifting reefs with artificials under a cork for redfish and trout. Wait for the southeast winds for the bite to kick up. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

Port O’Connor: GOOD. 80 degrees. Trout are good outside of jetties on croaker early in the morning. Oversized redfish are good at the ends of the jetties on Spanish sardines. Slot redfish are spotty in the middle of the jetties on Spanish sardines. Black drum dead and live shrimp in the middle of the jetties. Report by Captain Marty Medford, Captain Marty’s Fish of a Lifetime Guide Service.