GALVESTON COUNTY MUSEUM IS A 2023 BLUE STAR MUSEUM

GALVESTON, TEXAS (06/22/2023) — Galveston County Museum has opened a new exhibit,

Rain in Our Hearts, featuring photographs from the Vietnam War. The museum is also proud to

announce its summer participation as a Blue Star Museum. The Blue Star Museum program

provides free admission to military personnel and their families between the dates of May 20th and

September 4th.

Rain In Our Hearts

Among the museum’s exhibits this summer is Rain in Our Hearts by Army veteran, James “Jim”

Allen Logue. Jim, whose biography is below, was drafted by the United States Army to serve

during the Vietnam war. A professional photographer at that time, Jim took his camera with him

and captured the day-to-day life of his company members in the field. His exhibit, Rain in Our

Hearts features 56 of these photos.

James Allen Logue

James “Jim” Logue was born in Camden, New Jersey during July of 1947. His passion for

photography began in grade school and he would submit photos he took of school events to the

local newspaper. After graduation, Jim attended the Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa

Barbra, California. And following that, he opened his own studio, operating out of Pitman Camera

Stop and began his career in professional photography.

In 1969, Jim received a letter from the United States’ Army, and he served in the Vietnam war

from May 19th of that year until May 18, 1971. Among the equipment that he carried in the field

was his camera and he took photos almost everyday he was there. Unlike the battle images captured

by the press, Jim’s photos were of day-to-day life for his company. He would ship his film home

for his father to print and receive a proof sheet and a new roll of film back 6 days later. Almost

3,000 photos total make up this collection.

Forty years after his time in the Vietnam war ended, Jim began to sort through the photos he had

taken in the field. He self-published a book through Blurb of 415 wartime photos at the advice of

his good friend (and former company member) Ben Perry and his psychologist. The book was

taken to Fort Benning, Georgia, where he was attending a Thirty First Infantry reunion. There he

met Gary Ford. Gary was an author, trying to identify a member of Jim’s company. After seeing

Jim’s book he ask if he was willing to work with him on a future project.

The project, which would later be known as Rain in Our Hearts, began in 2011. Over the span of

the next 5 years, Gary and Jim would travel across the country to interview 71 living company

members that were willing to be featured in their book. They would ask questions about the

veteran’s life before the war, recall memories that brought laughter and tears, and meet their family

if they were present. The book was published in 2020.

Jim is married to Jeanne Delaney, and he has two kids with her and two from a previous marriage.

He returned to his photography career after the war and opened 23 more studios across the country.

He also worked the U.S. Naval Academy taking pictures of the midshipmen. He is now living in

Florida and enjoying retirement with his family.

About Galveston County Museum

The Galveston County Museum is located inside the Galveston County building at 722

Moody/21st Street. The museum is free to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from

10 to 4 pm. Parking is free around the building. Private tours and research appointments are

available. For more information, visit www.galvestoncountyhistory.org or call 409.766.2340.

The Galveston County Museum cares for over 25,000 artifacts and archives. The vast majority of

the artifacts have been donated by current and former county residents. Recent donations include

a prehistoric knife found during the construction of the Hitchcock Naval Station, a pen and

inkwell used by photographer and artist Jesus Murillo (1895-1971), and Mardi Gras costumes.

The museum staff is always happy to talk with people interested in donating artifacts to the

collection.