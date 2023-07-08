FAITHFUL: “CONNECTION GROUPS” HELP COTE SHARE HER FAITH WITH OTHERS

By Richard Tew/Faithful Columnist

Growing up, faith in God and service to others was a given for Deer Park resident Amy Cote. She saw examples through family with their involvement in church, local politics and civic organizations.

This sense of service and community involvement would extend to both Cote and her husband Steve, both members of the First Baptist Church of Pasadena, TX.

“I am very, very blessed to have a solid Christian mother,” said Cote. “My dad was raised as a Christian as well, but my mother really established that foundation in us and made sure we went to church every Wednesday and Sunday. By having that foundation, you always had that whisper, something inside of you that pointed you to the right direction.”

Cote’s mother, former Deer Park Council Member Beckie Stockstill-Cobb served just over 12 years in office.

Together, both Cote’s work in “Connection Groups,” at the church which serve as hubs for faith-based education for all ages.

“My husband and I are directors of a connection group that’s called ‘Raising Christian Children,” said Cote. “Our class was created for parents in their 20’s all the way to their 50’s. We call it “From Diapers to Dating.”

Cote says the topics would be any a parent might face while raising children including challenges children might face while at school or other social settings with other kids.

“We want to prepare our kids for what they are going to face out there when we are not around,” said Cote.

Many people fall away from their church attendance early into adulthood and many return later when they have children of their own. Cote says their class has many people with the same story.

“Half of them were raised in a Christian home and they realized, ‘Ok, we have to get back in’ to get our kids plugged in,” said Cote. “The other half were not raised in a Christian home but they married someone who was, and they were kind of pulled in that direction.”

Cote says there are also people in their classes who have found their faith later in life.

“We love to have those different perspectives,” said Cote.

Outside of class, Cote says she has seen God’s faithful presence in her own life through challenges which have come and gone.

“Because of my faith and knowing that God has always taken care of me, I had a peace about it,” said Cote. “There was a plan, there was a reason and now I see that reason. Having that relationship with God, knowing that he is there, trusting him that He’s going to see you through it makes a big difference.”

Photo Cutline: Amy Cote, photo by Amy Cote.

When he is not writing his Faithful Column, Richard Tew teaches Irish dance to students of all ages in Clear Lake and League City. Learn more at www.tewirishdance.wordpress.com.