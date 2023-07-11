Thursday, July 13, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » TCISD HR team is bustling with activity as they gear up for the upcoming fall semester
Education

TCISD HR team is bustling with activity as they gear up for the upcoming fall semester

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

As the summer season kicks into high gear, we wanted to give you a glimpse into what’s happening behind the scenes. Our HR team is bustling with activity as they gear up for the upcoming fall semester. 

 Compensation: Our HR Department works closely with our Business Department to recommend a compensation plan for employees for the 2023-2024 school year.

 Recruitment Drive: We’re on a mission to bring in fresh talent to our school community! Our HR Department is actively searching for passionate individuals who share our vision for educational excellence. Spread the word and let your friends know about the exciting opportunities that await them! Principals have been joining our HR team at job fairs to recruit new teachers!

 Onboarding New Hires: To ensure a smooth transition for our new hires, our HR team is diligently organizing comprehensive orientation sessions. These sessions will provide valuable insights into our school’s culture, values and operational procedures, empowering new staff members to hit the ground running!

 Insurance Sign-up: We care about the well-being of our staff members and their families. Our HR Department is working diligently to prepare for the upcoming insurance sign-up period. Rest assured, we’re committed to providing comprehensive healthcare coverage options that prioritize your health and peace of mind.

 Administrative Preparations: Behind the scenes, our HR team is crossing off items on their to-do list to ensure everything is in place for the fall semester. Their dedication ensures a smooth and efficient working environment for all.

 Join Our Team: Are you looking for a fulfilling career in education? Look no further! Our HR Department is excited to welcome new talents who are passionate about making a positive impact on the lives of students. Visit our website to explore the exciting opportunities that await you. www.tcisd.org/jobs

So while it is summer, our team continues to work year round!

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

There’s a New Sup in G-Town 

Student gets internship ‘just by going to class;’ says UHCL offers ‘great...

SFISD Welcomes New Additions

Texas City ISD families, we encourage you to Log In & Learn...

TCISD’s Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Marcus Higgs had an idea to...

Re-elected COM Trustees Take Oaths of Office

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close