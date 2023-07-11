TCISD HR team is bustling with activity as they gear up for the upcoming fall semester

As the summer season kicks into high gear, we wanted to give you a glimpse into what’s happening behind the scenes. Our HR team is bustling with activity as they gear up for the upcoming fall semester.

Compensation: Our HR Department works closely with our Business Department to recommend a compensation plan for employees for the 2023-2024 school year.

Recruitment Drive: We’re on a mission to bring in fresh talent to our school community! Our HR Department is actively searching for passionate individuals who share our vision for educational excellence. Spread the word and let your friends know about the exciting opportunities that await them! Principals have been joining our HR team at job fairs to recruit new teachers!

Onboarding New Hires: To ensure a smooth transition for our new hires, our HR team is diligently organizing comprehensive orientation sessions. These sessions will provide valuable insights into our school’s culture, values and operational procedures, empowering new staff members to hit the ground running!

Insurance Sign-up: We care about the well-being of our staff members and their families. Our HR Department is working diligently to prepare for the upcoming insurance sign-up period. Rest assured, we’re committed to providing comprehensive healthcare coverage options that prioritize your health and peace of mind.

Administrative Preparations: Behind the scenes, our HR team is crossing off items on their to-do list to ensure everything is in place for the fall semester. Their dedication ensures a smooth and efficient working environment for all.

Join Our Team: Are you looking for a fulfilling career in education? Look no further! Our HR Department is excited to welcome new talents who are passionate about making a positive impact on the lives of students. Visit our website to explore the exciting opportunities that await you. www.tcisd.org/jobs

So while it is summer, our team continues to work year round!