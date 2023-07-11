2023 Salvation Army Style Show to Honor Galveston County Educators 

Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Women’s Auxiliary Style Show and Luncheon honoring Galveston County Educators on August 24 at 11:00 Galveston County Convention Center located at 5600 Seawall, Galveston Texas.

Fashions will be provided by multiple boutiques including Jill’s Fashions and Bridals, Queen’s Attic, Honey Bees and Tangerines. Clothing will be modeled by school district employees from across Galveston County. New this year, the Galveston Island Humane Society will provide adoption-ready dogs to escort the models down the runway.

Tickets are available online at SalvationArmyGalvestonCounty.org under Events or by calling 409-996-4761. Get your reservation today for this popular annual event and support your local Salvation Army. All funds raised in Galveston County are used to help your neighbors in need.