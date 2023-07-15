Sunday, July 16, 2023
TCFD Honored By City of Santa Fe

By Laurie L. Tollett

City of Santa Fe Communications Specialist

At the Santa Fe City Council’s Regular Meeting held at 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 13, 2023, Santa Fe Mayor Bill Pittman presented the City of Texas City’s Fire Marshal’s office with a Plaque of Appreciation for its service to the City of Santa Fe. 

Earlier this year, the City of Santa Fe found itself without a Fire Marshal and would need to seek assistance from a neighboring town to keep its Community Services Department running while searching for a replacement. 

Santa Fe Building Official Jim Wedergren, who was formerly a Building Official for the City of Texas City, reached out to his former colleagues with the call for help and the City of Texas City did not hesitate to jump in with whatever assistance Santa Fe needed.

For nearly four months, Texas City Fire Chief David Zacherl, Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Harris, Fire Marshal Jason Brown, Assistant Fire Marshal Trevian Davis, and Assistant Fire Marshal Ian Chase graciously availed themselves to Santa Fe Chief Building Official Ray Burgess and Building Official Jim Wedergren with inspections, reviewing building plans, and any other permitting needs required for new construction, building additions, burn piles, etc.

The City of Santa Fe owes a debt of gratitude to the City of Texas City for helping ensure that our city continued to run smoothly while we actively searched for a new Fire Marshal. 

On June 26, 2023, Ramon Coven filled that position as Santa Fe Fire Marshal.

