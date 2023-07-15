“OLD ST. MARY’S” GETS A NEW CROSS AND STEEPLE AFTER LATE-MARCH LIGHTENING STRIKE

St. Mary’s of The Expectation Catholic Church Priest John Rooney blesses a newly-built cross which serves as the replacement for the original cross damaged by a lightning strike on the “Old St. Mary’s” Catholic Church located at 620 E. Main St. during a thunderstorm March 28.

Church staff said damage was limited to the cross and parts of the steeple. They credit both League City and Webster Fire Departments’ quick response for saving the church from facing extensive fire and water damage.

Photo credit: St. Mary’s of the Expectation Catholic Church.

After months of construction, the new cross and steeple are nearing completion and can now be seen again atop the historic League City landmark which was originally built in 1910.

Photo credit Richard Tew.