Thursday, July 20, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Galveston Ball linebacker Jonah Williams
Football

Galveston Ball linebacker Jonah Williams

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

One of the area’s top high school football players is heading to play at prestigious IMG Academy in Florida. Galveston Ball linebacker Jonah Williams, a five-star recruit and one of the nation’s top players in the Class of 2025, made the announcement on Monday. Williams was one of the key players for a Tors defense that allowed just 14 points during the entire 2022 regular season and has already received offers from the likes of Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Ivy’s Accolades Keep on Growing

Dickinson quarterback Josh Arthur

Members of the Dickinson High School Football Team

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine

La Marque alum Brian Allen (29) & the Birmingham Stallions captured a...

Dickinson senior defensive back Rodney Bimage, Jr.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close