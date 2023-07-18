One of the area’s top high school football players is heading to play at prestigious IMG Academy in Florida. Galveston Ball linebacker Jonah Williams, a five-star recruit and one of the nation’s top players in the Class of 2025, made the announcement on Monday. Williams was one of the key players for a Tors defense that allowed just 14 points during the entire 2022 regular season and has already received offers from the likes of Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Galveston Ball linebacker Jonah Williams
391