Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Welcome Kristina Castaneda to Texas City ISD

Please join us in welcoming Kristina Castaneda to Texas City ISD as a new administrative intern at Blocker
Middle School! Ms. Castaneda has been in education for eight years and started her career as a high school
Biology and Aquatics Science teacher before moving into the role of an elementary SEL specialist. She most
recently served as the SEL specialist at Rosenberg Elementary in Galveston ISD.

