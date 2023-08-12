Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 87 degrees. The surf is holding numbers of black drum, sharks, and some big redfish on cut bait or live on the bottom. The gulf side of the North Jetty is holding limits of sheepshead and trout against rocks with an occasional redfish early near the end with a popping cork and shrimp. The wreck has good numbers of trout early on free-lined shrimp or croaker close to rocks. Channel side holding some nice trout close to the rocks and big redfish on the bottom. Sharks are at the end of the jetty towards the gulf side. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 89 degrees. A mix of black drum, redfish, and a few speckled trout catches near the far northwest region of the bay using live shrimp. Increased south to southwest winds have curtailed open bay catches. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 89 degrees. The Bolivar pocket is the best chance for speckled trout. East Galveston bay is off-colored due to increased southwest wind.Bite is slow for speckled trout over reefs. Best catches coming from those wading early. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temps 88 degrees, water stirred up again in East Bay due to the West, Southwest winds, as the further East you venture the darker the water gets. Winds have been out of the West to Southwest in the 8-10 mph range in the mornings, increasing to 12-20 mph as the day progresses, limiting our off the shore reef tactics. Shrimp imitation lures under popping corks have still been producing the most bites for our anglers, and Purple Reign has worked well with ¼ oz jig heads. Catches of our targeted species of keeper Trout and Redfish are down this week compared to last week. Please remember to drink plenty of water and utilize plenty of sunscreen, as we have ventured into the time of year when it gets extremely hot on the water, and it is critical you stay hydrated and do not get overheated or sunburned, as after 10 a.m., you really begin to feel the effects. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Little Hanna’s Still holding speckled trout early and an occasional flounder, or redfish. The drains are holding lots of fish early in the day. Yates Bayou drain is holding redfish against grass line on popping cork and shrimp. Siever’s Cut holding redfish near grass lines. Look for birds and slicks in Hanna’s, Deep Reef, Moody’s Reefs. Gas wells A1 to Eagle point are holding some trout biting live croaker. Goat Island is holding redfish, with the occasional speckled trout, under a popping cork with shrimp or Carolina rigged live mullet finger mullet. Look for birds, slicks, and restless bait. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 89 degrees. Gas wells are producing the occasional keeper speckled trout, and lots of undersized fish. Rocks along the Houston Ship Channel are fair for speckled trout. Black drum catches have been good, along with the occasional sheepshead, and redfish. Best bait has been live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. With the blue water moving closer again the piers should be back on for redfish, sharks, and jack crevalle. Todd’s Dump to Redfish Island holding some nice trout on croaker and strawberry with white artificials. The gas wells off the ship channel bordering Brothel Island are holding some nice speckled trout, and occasional redfish on croaker. The South Jetty holds some big redfish with a few nice slots. Some nice sharks can be found at the end. The Gulf side of the jetty is on fire for speckled trout, sheepshead, pompano and redfish close to rocks on popping cork with live bait free-lined shrimp, or Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatterweight and croaker. Channel side holding trout and redfish close to rocks with popping cork and live shrimp. The railroad bridge is holding redfish drum and a decent number of speckled trout early on live bait. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 89 degrees. West Galveston Bay is the bet for those anglers in search of keeper sized speckled trout. Waders are producing the best catches using live croaker. Boat anglers are catching their share of trout on live croakers and shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. West Bay’s South Shore is holding a lot of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers around the coves and grass lines from South Deer Island to San Luis Pass. Both sides of Bird Island and the flats continue to hold good numbers of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers. North shorelines between Carancahua Reef and Confederate Reef holding good trout and redfish with the occasional flounder drifting, or off pole A to D with chatterweight and croaker or popping cork with Shrimp. The pass is holding some redfish and speckled trout using live bait. Seeing a few Tarpon surfaces between the pass and Jamaica Beach. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.32 feet below pool. Fishing patterns are similar with little change in hot Texas weather. Blue catfish are good on shad in the mouths of rivers. Crappie are fair on submerged structures in 10-20 feet of water with jigs tipped with minnows. Bass are fair with an early morning topwater bite, transitioning to deeper structure with crankbaits and Texas or Carolina rigged worms.

Texas City: FAIR. 88 degrees. Anglers fishing off the dike are reporting a slow bite during the day, with the best action is at night using live shrimp. A few trout, redfish and black drum being caught by those setting up lights. Offshore seas became a little bumpy with increased wind. Anglers are still finding good numbers of snapper. Those going deep reported a good amberjack bite. Kingfish and ling closer to shore. Galveston jetty action is good for sharks and bull redfish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike has trout at the end close to rocks on popping cork with live shrimp. The shoreline on the right side of the dike is holding nice trout for wade anglers. Mosquito Island to Halfmoon Shoal holding some nice trout with artificials, popping cork with shrimp or free-lined croaker. The rock Shoals south west of the Dike are holding trout and redfish on live croaker, shrimp, or artificials. The rocks on both sides of the barges to the right of the Texas City Dike holding some nice fish early. Campbells Reef to Virginia Point is starting to hold trout under the birds drifting croaker or live shrimp under a popping cork. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 86 degrees. Bastrop and Christmas Bay and the west end of Galveston Bay are good for trout, redfish and flounder in the morning drifting live shrimp under a popping cork. Trout and redfish are good wade fishing with croakers in about 3 feet of water in guts. The beachfront is good early for trout and redfish in the morning using live bait, topwaters and soft plastic. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 89 degrees. Backside of the full moon with heat, and low tides. Drifting the west end of East Bay will produce a few catches of redfish. Most reliable bite will be drifting with live shrimp and artificials for redfish, drum, croaker and the occasional trout, or wading with croaker for trout. Bait camps are holding plenty of bait. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 89 degrees. Scattered catches of trout and redfish due to the weather. Tides are low, but drifting shallow water can produce redfish on cut mullet. Most reliable bite will be drifting with live shrimp and artificials for redfish, drum, croaker and the occasional trout, or wading with croaker for trout. The Colorado River is in good shape with redfish starting to show up. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.