Spike Your Tuesday With Volleyball 

Tuesday means lots of high school volleyball locally, so if you can get out and do so, go support these young ladies as they continue their non district schedules. The match of intrigue will be in Friendswood where Clear Creek squares off against a Mustangs team that is slowly emerging as a sleeping giant among Houston area 5A teams.

Sunday: The Astros conclude a weekend set against the Angels with a 1:10pm start at Minute Maid Park. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will start coverage at 12:30pm with the pregame show.

Monday: A quick three-game set at the Marlins begins at 5:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts at 5:00pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule starts with Santa Fe at Needville at 2:00pm, followed by Katy Tompkins at Clear Springs at 5:30pm, while Clear Brook at Kingwood, Rice Consolidated at Hitchcock and Galveston O’Connell at La Marque each begin at 6:00pm. Clear Creek at Friendswood, George Ranch at Dickinson, Dawson at Clear Falls, Fort Bend Terry at Galveston Ball, and South Houston at Texas City will each start at 6:30pm.

Another early start awaits the Astros as they face the Marlins at 5:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts at 5:00pm with the pregame show.