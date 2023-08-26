Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 87 degrees. The surf is holding numbers of black drum, sharks, and some big redfish on cut bait or live on the bottom. The gulf side of the North Jetty is holding limits of sheepshead and trout against rocks with an occasional redfish early near the end with a popping cork and shrimp. The wreck has good numbers of trout early on free-lined shrimp or croaker close to rocks. Channel side holding some nice trout close to the rocks and big redfish on the bottom. Sharks are at the end of the jetty towards the gulf side. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 89 degrees. Deeper shell pads holding decent numbers of speckled trout. shorelines producing speckled trout and redfish early. Rocks lining the ship channel are good for a few trout and better numbers of black drum and redfish. The best bite has been on live shrimp, followed by soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 89 degrees. Scattered catches of speckled trout and redfish over open bay reefs when winds allow. Best bite on soft plastics and live shrimp, and of course live croakers. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Water is stirred up again in a good portion of East Bay due to the west and southwest winds, the further east you venture the darker the water gets. Winds have been out of the west to southwest in the 8-10 mph range in the mornings, increasing to 12-18 mph as the day progresses, limiting off the shore reef tactics. Shrimp imitation lures under popping corks have still been producing the most bites for our anglers, and Slammin Sammy Chartreuse Tail has worked well with ¼ ounce jig heads fished with or without a popping cork. Catches of our targeted species of keeper trout are down this week compared to the last couple of weeks. Redfish are still feeding around grass lines and schooling and if you find them you can catch them pretty quickly. On live bait trips, a popping cork with live shrimp and mullet have been getting a good deal of action, fished on a 24 inch leader. Please remember to drink plenty of water and utilize plenty of sunscreen, as we have ventured into the time of year when it gets extremely hot on the water, and it is critical you stay hydrated and do not get overheated or sunburned, as after 10 A.M, you really begin to feel the effects. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Little Hanna’s Still holding speckled trout early and an occasional flounder, or redfish. The drains are holding lots of fish early in the day. Yates Bayou drain is holding redfish against grass line on popping cork and shrimp. Siever’s Cut holding redfish near grass lines. Look for birds and slicks in Hanna’s, Deep Reef, Moody’s Reefs. Gas wells A1 to Eagle point are holding some trout biting live croaker. Goat Island is holding redfish, with the occasional speckled trout, under a popping cork with shrimp or Carolina rigged live mullet finger mullet. Look for birds, slicks, and restless bait. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 90 degrees. Gas wells in the middle of the bay holding good numbers of speckled trout on live shrimp fished under popping corks. Black drum bite is fair for those fishing the bottom. Rock structure holding a few speckled trout, black drum, and sheepshead. Best bait has been live shrimp fished under popping corks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. With the blue water moving closer again the piers should be back on for redfish, sharks, and jack crevalle. Todd’s Dump to Redfish Island holding some nice trout on croaker and strawberry with white artificials. The gas wells off the ship channel bordering Brothel Island are holding some nice speckled trout, and occasional redfish on croaker. The South Jetty holds some big redfish with a few nice slots. Some nice sharks can be found at the end. The Gulf side of the jetty is on fire for speckled trout, sheepshead, pompano and redfish close to rocks on popping cork with live bait free-lined shrimp, or Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatterweight and croaker. Channel side holding trout and redfish close to rocks with popping cork and live shrimp. The railroad bridge is holding redfish drum and a decent number of speckled trout early on live bait. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 89 degrees. Anglers fishing live shrimp catching mixed box of redfish, speckled trout and black drum. Waders throwing croakers catching decent numbers of speckled trout and a few redfish. Deeper shell holding speckled trout, best bite on live croakers. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. West Bay’s South Shore is holding a lot of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers around the coves and grass lines from South Deer Island to San Luis Pass. Both sides of Bird Island and the flats continue to hold good numbers of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers. North shorelines between Carancahua Reef and Confederate Reef holding good trout and redfish with the occasional flounder drifting, or off pole A to D with chatterweight and croaker or popping cork with Shrimp. The pass is holding some redfish and speckled trout using live bait. Seeing a few Tarpon surfaces between the pass and Jamaica Beach. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.42 feet below pool. Fishing patterns are similar with little change in hot Texas weather. Blue catfish are good on shad in the mouths of rivers. Crappie are fair on submerged structures in 10-20 feet of water with jigs tipped with minnows. Bass are fair with an early morning topwater bite, transitioning to deeper structure with crankbaits and Texas or Carolina rigged worms.

Texas City: FAIR. 89 degrees. Offshore catches remain good for big red snapper, amberjack, even a few ling and dorado. Anglers fishing around the dike catching some speckled trout and redfish on live shrimp. Galveston jetties producing mixed catches of speckled trout, black drum, and slot reds. Those using heavy tackle are finding sharks and bull redfish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike has trout at the end close to rocks on popping cork with live shrimp. The shoreline on the right side of the dike is holding nice trout for wade anglers. Mosquito Island to Halfmoon Shoal holding some nice trout with artificials, popping cork with shrimp or free-lined croaker. The rock Shoals south west of the Dike are holding trout and redfish on live croaker, shrimp, or artificials. The rocks on both sides of the barges to the right of the Texas City Dike holding some nice fish early. Campbells Reef to Virginia Point is starting to hold trout under the birds drifting croaker or live shrimp under a popping cork. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 86 degrees. The bays in Bastrop, Christmas and the west end of Galveston Bay are good for trout, redfish and some flounder drifting in the morning using live shrimp with popping corks. Trout and redfish are good in the guts wade fishing with croaker. The Brazos and San Bernard are producing catches of trout, redfish and flounder early in the mornings and late in the evening. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 89 degrees. Fishing is improving as fish feed heavily in anticipation for the forecasted weather change. Trout are good in the surf wading with croaker or artificials. Drifting midbay with reefs will land catches of redfish, drum, croaker and trout. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 89 degrees. Fishing is improving as fish feed heavily in anticipation for the forecasted weather change. Catches of trout and redfish wade fishing the northern shoreline. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.