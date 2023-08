*Jennifer Smith was recognized for her dedication and hard work in the technology department this summer. Her efforts contributed to the success of completing technology projects so that staff and students were able to successfully start the ’23-’24 school year! Thank you, Mrs. Smith!

*Officer Eli Arredondo was also recognized tonight. He was recently promoted to sergeant and will be the first-line supervisor for all of the police officers in the district. Congratulations, Sergeant Arredondo!