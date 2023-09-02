A Series as Big as Texas 

The Astros meet the Rangers in a three-game set that begins on Monday as both teams are competing with the Mariners to capture the American League West division title. The first full week of September is also filled with a normally filled Tuesday of high school volleyball.

Sunday: The Astros get the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball treatment as they close out their weekend set against the visiting Yankees at 6:00pm.

Monday: In the first of a critical three-game series, the Astros visit the Rangers, who opened the weekend just one game back of both Houston and Seattle for first place in the American League West. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the Astros coverage with the pregame show at 2:30pm, while Bally’s Sports Southwest will have the coverage for the Rangers starting with their pregame show at 2:30pm. Game time is at 3:05pm.

Tuesday: As usual, the high school volleyball schedule is packed. Clear Brook at Alvin, Shadow Creek at Clear Falls, Atascocita at Clear Springs, Manvel at Dickinson, Foster at Friendswood, Kempner at Galveston Ball, Brazosport at La Marque, Nederland at Santa Fe, and Texas City at Iowa Colony each start at 6:30pm.

There is also water polo on the schedule as Clear Falls visits Clear Brook and Clear Creek is at Clear Springs. In both matches, the girls start at 5:30pm, with the boys starting at 6:45pm.

The one tennis match on the slate has Baytown Lee at Texas City beginning at 4:00pm.

The middle game of the Astros-Rangers series starts at 7:05pm. Both AT&T Sportsnet Southwest and Bally’s Sports Southwest start their coverage at 6:30pm with pregame shows.