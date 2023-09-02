Saturday, September 2, 2023
A Series as Big as Texas 

by Brandon Williams
The Astros meet the Rangers in a three-game set that begins on Monday as both teams are competing with the Mariners to capture the American League West division title. The first full week of September is also filled with a normally filled Tuesday of high school volleyball.

Sunday: The Astros get the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball treatment as they close out their weekend set against the visiting Yankees at 6:00pm.

Monday: In the first of a critical three-game series, the Astros visit the Rangers, who opened the weekend just one game back of both Houston and Seattle for first place in the American League West. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the Astros coverage with the pregame show at 2:30pm, while Bally’s Sports Southwest will have the coverage for the Rangers starting with their pregame show at 2:30pm. Game time is at 3:05pm.

Tuesday: As usual, the high school volleyball schedule is packed. Clear Brook at Alvin, Shadow Creek at Clear Falls, Atascocita at Clear Springs, Manvel at Dickinson, Foster at Friendswood, Kempner at Galveston Ball, Brazosport at La Marque, Nederland at Santa Fe, and Texas City at Iowa Colony each start at 6:30pm.

There is also water polo on the schedule as Clear Falls visits Clear Brook and Clear Creek is at Clear Springs. In both matches, the girls start at 5:30pm, with the boys starting at 6:45pm.

The one tennis match on the slate has Baytown Lee at Texas City beginning at 4:00pm.

The middle game of the Astros-Rangers series starts at 7:05pm. Both AT&T Sportsnet Southwest and Bally’s Sports Southwest start their coverage at 6:30pm with pregame shows.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

