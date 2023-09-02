Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 87 degrees. The surf is holding numbers of black drum, sharks, and some big redfish on cut bait or live on the bottom. The gulf side of the North Jetty is holding limits of sheepshead and trout against rocks with an occasional redfish early near the end with a popping cork and shrimp. The wreck has good numbers of trout early on free-lined shrimp or croaker close to rocks. Channel side holding some nice trout close to the rocks and big redfish on the bottom. Sharks are at the end of the jetty towards the gulf side. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 89 degrees. Deeper shell pads are holding a few good solid speckled trout. Birds have started working the northern end of the bay and gafftop and speckled trout catches can be caught underneath. Rocks lining the Ship Channel are good for black drum and redfish on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 90 degrees. Scattered catches of speckled trout over mid bay reefs on soft plastics and live shrimp. The back of the bay is fair for speckled trout over shell. Waders finding a few fish early along the shorelines. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperatures 89 degrees, water clarity good in East Bay. The break in the wind has allowed anglers to fish anywhere they choose, improving catches of redfish and trout. Offshore reefs have produced non-stop action when you find active bait in the area. Shrimp imitation lures under popping corks with an 18 inch leader producing the most bites for our anglers,and Deadly Dudley, Slammin Sammy Chartreuse Tail has worked well with ¼ ounce jig heads fished without a popping cork. We are eagerly anticipating cooler temperatures as we head into the Fall months and look forward to the fishing only getting better over the next few months. Please remember to drink plenty of water and utilize plenty of sunscreen, as we have ventured into the time of year when it gets extremely hot on the water, and it is critical you stay hydrated and do not get overheated or sunburned, as after 10am,you really begin to feel the effects. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Little Hanna’s Still holding speckled trout early and an occasional flounder, or redfish. The drains are holding lots of fish early in the day. Yates Bayou drain is holding redfish against grass line on popping cork and shrimp. Siever’s Cut holding redfish near grass lines. Look for birds and slicks in Hanna’s, Deep Reef, Moody’s Reefs. Gas wells A1 to Eagle point are holding some trout biting live croaker. Goat Island is holding redfish, with the occasional speckled trout, under a popping cork with shrimp or Carolina rigged live mullet finger mullet. Look for birds, slicks, and restless bait. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 88 degrees. Gas wells are still the ticket to finding speckled trout off Eagle Point. Live croaker or live shrimp is the bait of choice, but those throwing soft plastics are doing well. Black drum bite is fair for those fishing on the bottom, or under a popping cork along structure. Some trout are caught over 5-6 feet of water over shell on live shrimp and soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. With the blue water moving closer again the piers should be back on for redfish, sharks, and jack crevalle. Todd’s Dump to Redfish Island holding some nice trout on croaker and strawberry with white artificials. The gas wells off the ship channel bordering Brothel Island are holding some nice speckled trout, and occasional redfish on croaker. The South Jetty holds some big redfish with a few nice slots. Some nice sharks can be found at the end. The Gulf side of the jetty is on fire for speckled trout, sheepshead, pompano and redfish close to rocks on popping cork with live bait free-lined shrimp, or Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatterweight and croaker. Channel side holding trout and redfish close to rocks with popping cork and live shrimp. The railroad bridge is holding redfish drum and a decent number of speckled trout early on live bait. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 90 degrees. Good numbers of keeper speckled trout. along with some redfish taken by those anglers wading with live croaker. Boat anglers find specks over deep shell mostly on live croakers, but a few fish being caught on shrimp and soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. West Bay’s South Shore is holding a lot of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers around the coves and grass lines from South Deer Island to San Luis Pass. Both sides of Bird Island and the flats continue to hold good numbers of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers. North shorelines between Carancahua Reef and Confederate Reef holding good trout and redfish with the occasional flounder drifting, or off pole A to D with chatterweight and croaker or popping cork with Shrimp. The pass is holding some redfish and speckled trout using live bait. Seeing a few Tarpon surfaces between the pass and Jamaica Beach. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 87 degrees; 0.45 feet below pool. Fishing patterns are similar with little change in hot Texas weather. Blue catfish are good on shad in the mouths of rivers. Crappie are fair on submerged structures in 10-20 feet of water with jigs tipped with minnows. Bass are fair with an early morning topwater bite, transitioning to deeper structure with crankbaits and Texas or Carolina rigged worms.

Texas City: FAIR. 87 degrees. Offshore catches remain good for big red snapper, amberjack, even a few ling and dorado. Anglers fishing around the dike catching some speckled trout and redfish on live shrimp. Galveston jetties producing mixed catches of speckled trout, black drum, and slot reds. Those using heavy tackle are finding sharks and bull redfish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike has trout at the end close to rocks on popping cork with live shrimp. The shoreline on the right side of the dike is holding nice trout for wade anglers. Mosquito Island to Halfmoon Shoal holding some nice trout with artificials, popping cork with shrimp or free-lined croaker. The rock Shoals south west of the Dike are holding trout and redfish on live croaker, shrimp, or artificials. The rocks on both sides of the barges to the right of the Texas City Dike holding some nice fish early. Campbells Reef to Virginia Point is starting to hold trout under the birds drifting croaker or live shrimp under a popping cork. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.