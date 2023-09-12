Gary Foundation Event Set for Saturday

The Nick Gary Foundation is proud to announce its 8th Annual 5K USATF Certified with Chip Timing and 1K fun run walk scholarship fundraiser set for Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Carver Park, located in Texas City, TX.

We are a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that raises funds to award deserving high school seniors with scholarships. Please help to support our fundraiser by signing up for the 5K / 1K fun run, or the HR Derby. We will also have a Cornhole Tournament. You can contact Mike Richardson at 409 739-9340 for details. Also, we will have music, games, and delicious food at the concession stand.

If you are unable to attend, you can make a donation on our website at www.thenickgaryfoundation.com or contact LaTasha Gary at 713 854-2066 or Debra Gary at 409 739-8467. All proceeds go to providing local high school seniors with scholarships to pursue a collegiate or vocational education.