Julia Alaniz, who is currently a student at the University of Texas at Austin

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

Four-year Texas City High School journalism program student and graduate of the Stingaree class of 2023, Julia Alaniz, who is currently a student at the University of Texas at Austin, was accepted onto the staff of the UT Cactus Yearbook. She is currently in the running for an advanced position as a design editor.

Julia was a member of the Stingaree yearbook for four years and served as co-editor her junior year and editor-in-chief her senior year. She is studying advertising and business at UT and plans to graduate in the spring of 2025. We love to hear about alumni excelling. Congratulations to Julia! Thank you to her former yearbook advisor, Mrs. Kunard, for keeping us informed! If you know a staff member or alumni member who deserves a Shoutout, please visit www.tcisd.org/goodnews and let us know!

