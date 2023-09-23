Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 87 degrees. The surf is holding lots of black drum, shark, and some big redfish on cut bait or live bait on the bottom. The gulf side of the North Jetty is holding limits of trout, redfish, sheepshead, jack crevalle against the rocks with live bait and artificials. Jack crevalle are running in the surf biting big spoons or big deer hair jigs. The cuts leading in the bay from ICW holding fish against the shorelines. Lots of black drum around Goat Island. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 84 degrees. Gas wells are holding a good number of speckled trout, but you have to cull through them in order to land a few keepers. Increasing number of birds working open schools of speckled trout. Rocks along the upper Houston ship channel holding black drum and redfish. Best bite on live shrimp under corks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 86 degrees. Birds are beginning to work over schools of speckled trout. Anglers are finding better numbers of speckled trout, redfish, and flounder fishing near marsh drains. Still some fish over shell reefs in open water. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperature 84 degrees, water clarity very good. Fishing continues to improve in East Galveston Bay with shorter days, cooler weather, and some good tide movement. Off the shore reefs have worked well again resulting in good catches of trout and redfish, with a few black drum, when you are able to find active bait in the area. We have found a few birds working as well and the trout have been actively eating shrimp underneath them. The redfish bite continued to improve this week when we were targeting them, resulting in solid slots, as well as some large bulls stretching our line on most outings. Shrimp imitation lures under popping corks with 12-18 inch leaders have still been producing the most bites for our anglers, and the Deadly Dudley, Slammin Sammy Chartreuse Tail Bay Chovey has worked well with ¼ oz jig heads fished with & without a popping cork at various depths. Until next time. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. The cuts that come through the Intracoastal waterway, Siever’s and Stingarees, are holding fish against the shorelines coming into the bay, using live shrimp with a popping cork on a 12-16 inch leader. Hanna’s Reef, Potluck Reef, Fat Pat’s all holding fish early. Keep a watch on the birds and the restless bait. The big Poppa Pure Pearl DSL working earlyReport provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 85 degrees. Lots of undersized speckled trout in the gas wells. Rock piles along the ship channel holding good numbers of black drum and a few keeper reds. Shorelines holding a few trout, and the occasional redfish and some flounder. Best action on live shrimp, followed by soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Redfish Island holding some nice trout drifting the inside with croaker or strawberry with white artificials. The A-1 gas wells off the ship channel near Brothel Island are holding some nice trout with a chatterweight and croaker. Redfish at rocks by Brothel Island on popping cork with shrimp or gulp shrimp. The speckled trout are on croaker and artificial. The end of the South Jetty is holding big redfish with a few nice slots, and nice sharks. The gulf side of the jetty is on fire for catches of speckled trout, sheepshead, pompano and redfish close to rocks using live shrimp under a popping cork or freelined, Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatterweight and croaker. The surf is also on fire again for speckled trout, and redfish. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 87 degrees. Redfish catches are improving in the open bay. best bite on live shrimp and soft plastics. Still some good trout being caught by those wading with live croaker. Anglers are beginning to see more flounder. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The south shore is holding a lot of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers, or drift fishing around the coves and grass lines from Waterman’s to Bay Harbor using a chatterweight with a 12 inch fluorocarbon leader 3/0 k hook. Both sides of Bird Island are holding fish, and the flats continue to hold good numbers of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers. North shorelines between Carancahua Reef and Confederate Reef holding good trout and redfish with an occasional flounder drifting. Drift the four poles between Carancahua and Confederate Reef’s start at the poles, and drift toward the island or from the island and drift towards the poles with chatterweight and croaker or popping cork with shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.16 feet above pool. Fishing patterns are similar. Blue catfish are good on shad in the mouths of rivers. Crappie are fair on submerged structures in 10-20 feet of water with jigs tipped with minnows. Bass are fair with an early morning topwater bite, transitioning to deeper structure with crankbaits and Texas or Carolina rigged worms.

Texas City: FAIR. 85 degrees. Bull redfish action is heating up at night off the Texas City Dike. Galveston jetty anglers are finding their fair share of big redfish along with a few big black drum. Galveston fishing piers seeing a few speckled trout, good numbers of Spanish Mackerel, and bull redfish. Still some sharks to be caught nearshore. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock shoals in front of Swan Lake are producing some catches of black drum and speckled trout with shrimp under a popping cork. Trout are in the guts between the shoals drifting croaker across Campbell’s Reef. The shoreline on the right side as you get on the dike is holding nice trout for wade anglers using artificial or live bait. Mosquito Inland holding trout with an occasional redfish on artificials, bone color working the best. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.