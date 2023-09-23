Monday, September 25, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » COM Sets All-Time Enrollment Record for the Fall 2023 Semester
Education

COM Sets All-Time Enrollment Record for the Fall 2023 Semester

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

By Monique Sennet 

College of the Mainland Communications Officer

Student enrollment for College of the Mainland (COM) has reached its highest ever in school history this fall with 5,779 students registered (as of Sept. 18) for credit courses and continuing education. A huge milestone for the College, this marks the first time since the start of COVID-19 that enrollment numbers have reached pre-pandemic figures.

According to preliminary data, there are 5,010 students enrolled in credit courses, marking an 11% increase compared to fall 2022 while 769 are registered for continuing education classes. The fall semester enrollment also shows a 33% increase in Collegiate High School enrollment when compared to fall 2022 enrollment.

“This is a really exciting time to be a COM student,” said Dr. Helen Brewer, vice president of student services at College of the Mainland. “Through an intentional and focused approach to helping our students meet their unique goals, this milestone truly demonstrates our never-ending commitment to student success.”

With convenient and affordable program options, College of the Mainland offers a variety of learning opportunities for students looking to transfer to a university, attain a baccalaureate-level degree or prepare for a new career or trade.

To learn more about the dynamic learning opportunities available at COM, visit www.com.edu.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Parish School Promotes Healthy and Productive Technology Use

Hitchcock High School, we will break ground on our CTE & Fine...

$1.1 million JET grant providing new DISD high school radiology program and...

Officer Rita Banis-Hall was nominated as the “SFISD First Responder of the...

Santa Fe ISD “spotlights” students and staff

FISD’s Third Annual State of the District Event Celebrates Educational Excellence 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close