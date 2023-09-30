Sunday, October 1, 2023
Lack of Planning Means Goals aren’t Reached![By Bill Sargent and Mark Mansuis]

Should Joe Biden be impeached? Probably, along with the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Attorney General.  Should doing so be a priority, pushing aside other legislative responsibilities.  We would say “Probably not!”

We contend that the first priority of the Congress is to fulfill its constitutional job description.  That responsibility includes the funding of the federal government – the current funding expires at midnight on September 30th.   When the House left for its “August Recess” on July 27th it had only passed one of the twelve appropriation funding bills needed to keep the government running.  This week they are attempting to pass another four.  This will leave seven appropriation bills yet to be completed and it is highly unlikely the work on these will be done before the deadline, let alone leaving time to work out differences between the House and the Democrat-controlled Senate versions.  Instead, the Congress (both House and Senate) will most likely pass a continuing resolution to keep the government funded through the end of the year at the current FY 2023 levels – many of the conservative House members want to limit spending to at least no more than the FY 2022 levels and would prefer even lower spending levels.

This, however, begs the question: “Why hasn’t the Congress been doing its job?”  Instead of taking six plus weeks off, they should have stayed in session through August; if doing so was necessary to get their appropriations work done.  Better yet, they should have passed all twelve funding bills in the House by the end of July, thereby leaving enough time to work out differences with the Senate versions.  This is the same problem we have seen in the House under both Democrat and Republican leadership, and, in our humble opinion, it needs to stop!

Meanwhile, the House leadership is focusing energy on an impeachment inquiry related to the “Biden Crime Family.”  As we said at the outset, gathering evidence and determining whether the President – and perhaps others in the Administration – need to be impeached and removed from office is important, especially given the information that has been reported in the press in recent days.  But if they can’t do both jobs concurrently, the constitutionally mandated funding bills need to be the first priority.   

