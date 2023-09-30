Veterans Corner: Mac & Me

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

This week in Veteran’s Corner I wanted to follow up on a past veteran event of note highlighted by way of official press release, a “not to miss” veteran’s event coming up in early October.

The past event involves the red carpet pic of me and Houston philanthropist Jim McIngvale, lovingly known as “Mattress Mack” of Gallery Furniture. Every Southeast Texan is aware of the giving nature and loving support of community that McIngvale has lived and made a cornerstone of his life’s purpose and work.

It isn’t a surprise that he is a great supporter of veterans and their journey back into civilian life, seeking purpose and ways to give back to society via substantial & gainful employment despite challenges or disabilities. I have long admired Mr. McIngvale because of this and his diverse relentless passion and work to help make sure that anyone that strives for purposeful existence reaches their goals and is supported. Most recently, working with PTSD Foundation of America, Mack locked himself in the bell tower of his furniture store to raise money for Houston’s Camp Hope, a facility that opened in 2012 in a quiet and safe setting in Houston, Texas. The free of charge, long term and intensive residential treatment provides group lessons and support sessions with other combat veterans: peers. Many are encouraged to get involved with local churches, businesses, and volunteer organizations to assist in their personal healing and educate the community on the invisible wounds of war. I’ve been invited to come out and tour the facilities and share it with you all, up close and personally. I’ll be doing that later this month so stay posted.

Mack and I got to not only share the red carpet at the Operation Red Wings Foundation Gala at the Westin Galleria earlier that month, but we also shared the stage, so to speak. Mr. McIngvale was the keynote speaker, and I was speaking as a veteran, sharing my own journey leading to wellness and what that looks like for me after life was interrupted by repeated traumas both in the military and then afterward on my road to wellness as life threw me a few hardballs. The common message and silver lining we both shared with the audience was the support and love of a healthy community, like ours in Southeast Texas and this great nation, that is necessary for the building of resilience and of hope that helps to naturally combat suicidal thought and self-destructive behaviors. I’ve shared with you Operation Red Wings mission in past columns but remind that unlike Camp Hope’s long term, residential programs, Operation Red Wings serves our veterans and families by providing free therapeutic retreats that help veterans and families get introduced to or get reset & reminded of various treatments and approaches to living with PTSD, TBI and other challenges born of military service while building a network of veteran family to lean on as they travel along that journey. The two programs share the same mission, work well together and deliver for participating veterans each and every day. Like my philanthropist mentor, Jim McIngvale, I am happy and honored to support them both wholeheartedly.

At the ORWF Gala, our Master of Ceremonies was none other than Dana Tyson of Sunny 99.1 and iHeart media. She was such a delight to meet and get to know. She is a military veteran mom! I was invited to be a guest on her podcast, so I’ll share that link next week.

Below please find the upcoming awesome 3 day event sponsored by Houston Mayor’s veterans Affairs Office. Be sure to register and come out to join us! See you there! DDM

Empowerment and Resilience: A Three-Day Holistic Health Retreat for Military Veterans

Houston, TX – S4L Entertainment & Sports Management LLC, a veteran-owned event planning business, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with the City of Houston’s Mayor’s Office and the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs. Together, we take immense pride in presenting the 2nd Annual S4L Houston Veterans Resiliency Retreat. This event, scheduled from October 06 to 08, 2023, is exclusively dedicated to all current and former Active-Duty, National Guard, and Reserve service members, alongside their supporters, and veterans. Building on the success of the 2022 retreat, this year’s event seeks to uplift our nation’s defenders and raise awareness of the challenges they encounter during transition, encompassing homelessness and the risk of suicide.

Event Highlights

FRIDAY, October 06, 2023 – Delve into mental wellness and post-traumatic growth at the Holistic Health Workshop held at the Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center (4410 Reed Rd. Houston, TX 77051) 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Esteemed mental health professionals will enrich the workshop with their insights, offering invaluable guidance and practical mental health exercises accessible to all participants. Additionally, sandwich trays will be provided for attendees during the event.

SATURDAY, October 07, 2023 – The day begins in grand style with a magnificent brunch, setting the stage for the S4L Houston Resiliency Awards Ceremony at the Sunnyside Health & Multi-Service Center. This event promises a remarkable experience, featuring a ceremonial color guard, an enchanting live jazz performance, and an awards presentation by Command Sergeant Major, US Army Retired, Sa’eed Mustafa. The ceremony will unfold from 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

CSM Mustafa has been a tireless advocate for his anti-suicide strategy since 2014. The essence of his approach is elegantly simple yet profoundly impactful: through the recognition and celebration of veterans who have demonstrated extraordinary resilience in their lives after military service, we actively combat the tragic phenomenon of suicidal ideation.

As day turns to night, excitement continues to build with a thrilling exhibition basketball game pitting retired NBA players against The Military Basketball Association. This exciting showdown will take place at the Texas Southern University Recreational Center (3220 Wheeler Avenue, Houston, TX 77004) from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The game will feature the participation of six retired NBA players, promising a high-energy showdown.

The halftime show is set to dazzle with a showcase of local high school basketball all-stars engaging in an electrifying dunk contest. This segment highlights the resilience nurtured through sports and underscores the unique opportunities afforded by military service, including the esteemed World Class Athletes program.

SUNDAY, October 08, 2023 – We will conclude the retreat with a heartfelt prayer breakfast and the distinctive “S4L Houston Equine Assisted Learning Experience” at Brookside Ranch (5731 Brookside Rd., Brookside Village, TX 77581) from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM. The session will feature Pastor Tomaz Adams and Dr. Beverly Walsh. The breakfast is graciously sponsored by the Houston Chapter of the Wounded Warrior Project.

All individuals—Active-Duty, Reserve, National Guard, former service members, and retirees of any rank—are wholeheartedly invited to participate and immerse themselves in the spirit of camaraderie.

Sponsorship Opportunities

We cordially invite Local nonprofit organizations, businesses, and philanthropists in Houston to actively support our mission against veteran homelessness and suicide by becoming sponsors.

For inquiries and comprehensive sponsorship details, please contact: s4lentertainment.sport@gmail.com

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.