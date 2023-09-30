Sunday, October 1, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Loretta Osteen ~ GC Master Gardener gave a wonderful & highly informative presentation on Plumeria’s.
Gardening

Loretta Osteen ~ GC Master Gardener gave a wonderful & highly informative presentation on Plumeria’s.

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

   She shared several cuttings and seed with club members. Plumeria are tropical trees that thrive in our Gulf Coast heat and humidity. Other names include Frangipani, Lei Flower, and Flor de Mayo. Plumeria are considered sacred and can be found planted near temples and cemeteries.

  The Texas City Garden Club will host their 51st Annual Holiday Market on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Nessler Center in Texas City.

  Garden Club members have been busy this year propagating and caring for plants to be sold at our Plant Sale. We should have an exciting variety of many kinds of plants.

VENDOR SPACES ARE STILL AVAILABLE 

   This is a wonderful opportunity to show our community what products and services you have to offer.

For more information contact:  Nancy Heard @ 409-771-5697 (no calls after 9pm) or hea345nancy@comcast.net

The Garden Club meets on the 2nd Wednesday of the Month 

(September – May).

Nessler Center

10:00 a.m.

Guest are always welcome

Come Grow with Us!

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Fabulous Figs

The Texas City Garden Club will meet

October 2023 Galveston County Master Gardener Calendar of Public Educational Programs

Safe and Effective Ways to Clean Up Leaves

Keeping Up with the Summer Lawn

TC Garden of The Month of July

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close