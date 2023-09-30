Loretta Osteen ~ GC Master Gardener gave a wonderful & highly informative presentation on Plumeria’s.

She shared several cuttings and seed with club members. Plumeria are tropical trees that thrive in our Gulf Coast heat and humidity. Other names include Frangipani, Lei Flower, and Flor de Mayo. Plumeria are considered sacred and can be found planted near temples and cemeteries.

The Texas City Garden Club will host their 51st Annual Holiday Market on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Nessler Center in Texas City.

Garden Club members have been busy this year propagating and caring for plants to be sold at our Plant Sale. We should have an exciting variety of many kinds of plants.

VENDOR SPACES ARE STILL AVAILABLE

This is a wonderful opportunity to show our community what products and services you have to offer.

For more information contact: Nancy Heard @ 409-771-5697 (no calls after 9pm) or hea345nancy@comcast.net

The Garden Club meets on the 2nd Wednesday of the Month

(September – May).

Nessler Center

10:00 a.m.

Guest are always welcome

Come Grow with Us!