Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 80 degrees. Redfish run is on for “Red October” running along grassy shorelines. The surf is holding lots of black drum, sharks, and some big redfish on cut bait or live bait on the bottom. The gulf side of the North Jetty holding limits of trout, redfish, sheepshead, jack crevalle against the rocks with live bait and artificial. Also the jacks are running in the surf using big spoons or big deer hair jigs. The cuts leading in the bay from ICW holding fish against shorelines. Numbers of black drum are around Goat Island. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 70 degrees. Birds are working over schools of speckled trout in the northern end of the bay. A few slot redfish can be caught shallow. Burnett and Scott Bays are fair for speckled trout, redfish, and black drum. Best bite on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 72 degrees. Open bay fishing is put on hold until the wind subsides. Scattered catches of keeper trout under working birds and over shell reefs. Shorelines and bayous are good for redfish, a few black drum and flounder with the best bite on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperature 75 degrees, water clarity varies depending upon where you are on the bay, with East of Yates Bayou being stained for the most part. Fishing continues to improve with cooler air and water temperatures, and good tide movement over the past week. We were unable to fish off the shore reefs this week, so we targeted areas that provided the most wind protection for our anglers, including the marsh. This week we fished flats around pinch points with current and nervous bait, with great success, enabling us to land trout, redfish, flounder and black drum. Marker 54 Glide Shrimp lures under popping corks with 12-18 inch leaders, orlive shrimp have produced consistently, and provided plenty of line tugging action for our fishing clients. Until next time! Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Stingaree and Siever’s Cut are holding fish against the shorelines coming out into the bay using popping cork with live shrimp, 12-16 inches on the leader. Hannah’s Reef, Potluck Reef, and Fat Pat’s all holding fish early. Keep a watch on the birds and the restless bait. The big Poppa Pure Pearl DSL working early. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 66 degrees. Scattered catches of speckled trout and redfish from the gas wells, when the wind allows. Shoreline action picking up around Eagle Point for speckled trout and a few redfish, along with black drum and sand trout. A few flounders are also being taken. Live shrimp has been the best bait. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The surf is red hot on fire from East Beach all the way to Surfside for speckled trout, redfish and an occasional shark on live bait, and sheepshead on popping cork with live shrimp, or on the bottom with live shrimp at the wells. The A-1 gas wells off the ship channel near Brothel Island are holding some nice trout with a chatterweight and croaker. Redfish and black drum at rocks by Brothel Island on popping cork with shrimp or gulp shrimp. The speckled trout are on croaker and artificial. The South Jetty is holding some big redfish with a few nice slots, and some nice sharks on the end. Gulf sides are on fire for speckled trout, sheepshead, pompano and redfish close to rocks on popping cork with live bait free-lined shrimp, or Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatter weight and croaker. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 71 degrees. Redfish and flounder are good along shorelines and back lakes. Open bay has been too rough to fish, but birds should pinpoint good action for speckled trout and redfish once the wind becomes tolerable. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Redfish run is on for Red October running along grassy shorelines and marshes. Chocolate Bayou holding redfish along the shoreline with live shrimp under a popping cork. West Bay’s south shoreline is holding a lot of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers, or drift fishing around the coves and grass lines from Waterman’s to Bay Harbor using a chatterweight 12 inch fluorocarbon leader 3/0 k hook. Both sides of Bird Island holding fish Bird Island flats still holding good numbers of speckled trout, and good numbers of redfish for wade anglers. North shorelines between Carancahua Reef and Confederate Reef holding good trout and redfish with an occasional flounder drifting. The off pole A to D with chatterweight and croaker or popping cork with Shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 73 degrees; 0.96 feet below the pool. Catfish are good on live or cut bait. Crappie are fair on submerged structures in 10-20 feet of water with small jigs. Bass are fair on topwaters and edge of structure with flukes and crankbaits. The lake has been temporarily lowered to allow contractors to complete routine inspections around the spillway on October 22. The water level should be refilled to normal pool after the inspection is completed.

Texas City: FAIR. 72 degrees. Fair catches of bull redfish coming off the channel side of the Texas City Dike. Cut mullet and halved crabs is the best bait. Galveston jetties are producing bull redfish for those anglers fighting the rough conditions. Few bull redfish come from the Galveston beachfront piers and at SeaWolf Park. Flounder bite picking up in the Galveston channel. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock shoals in front of Swan Lake are producing black drum and speckled trout using shrimp under popping cork. Trout in the guts between the shoals drifting croaker across Campbell’s Reef. The shoreline on the right side as you get on the dike holding nice trout for wade anglers with artificial or live bait. Mosquito Inland holding trout with an occasional redfish on artificial bone color working the best. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.