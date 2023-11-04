JSC WELCOMES VISITORS TO OPEN HOUSE EVENT

By Richard Tew

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

The Johnson Space Center recently opened its doors to the public as part of an open house event, commemorating the 65th year since NASA was formed.

On tap were interactive exhibits, discussion panels educating the public on topics such as the International Space Station, commercial flights and human research among other subjects of interest.

The event coincided with a solar eclipse, which garnered a lot of interest both on site and within the community at large. For a brief few seconds, onlookers witnessed the Moon pass between the Earth and the Sun revealing the “Ring of Fire,” formed by the Sun’s rays emanating from the sides of the much-smaller Moon’s borders.

Learn more about all the JSC’s space-related projects at: https://www.nasa.gov/johnson.

Photo cutline: JSC hosted an open house event for the public. The public was also treated to a rare solar eclipse. Photo: Richard Tew/For The Post Newspaper.