Veterans Corner: Bay Area Chorus to Honor Vets

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

Veterans Day is just around the corner. There are lots of events happening to honor veterans and this year many have started early. Thanks for that.

What are you doing this afternoon?

I wanted to take some time and invite you to a local concert of over 100 local vocalists that have come together to pay tribute to those who have served our country.

At 4:00 pm, today, Sunday November 5, 2023 the Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston will perform at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Admission is free for veterans and active-duty military. Tickets are available for non-veterans by visiting the Bay Area Chorus website. BayAreaChorus.org

Singers from every vocation imaginable get together to bring strength, hope, healing and wellness to our area by performing works from the classics to contemporary music.

This year, at the Veterans Day gig the choir will perform and pay tribute to mental health awareness, namely post-traumatic stress that plagues so many of our servicemen and women that fight for our nation as is asked of them. In a call out for suicide prevention, the choir has included in its line-up a song entitled, “Please Stay”. While the ballad may at first glance seem to have overtones of sadness, it is a heartfelt message of inspiration and love to acknowledge the struggle is real, Americans have taken notice, they care and military family, you are not alone. Hope to see you there!

To help further healing and comfort, the Bay Area Chorus opens its musical family to veterans and active duty vocalists this January by way of audition. We all know that getting involved in community in one of the best ways to trifecta wellness brothers and sisters- joining the chorus will facilitate healing through music personally by participating, open up and sharing time, space and building relationships by engaging in something fun, positive and possibly new, and giving back by sharing your energy & heart through musical arts. Auditions begin January 7th, 2024, if interested be sure to reserve your spot by visiting Gloria Dei Church one Sunday, dialing 832-932-5991 or emailing info@bayareachorus.org; they’ll get you all set up!

Be safe and enjoy the performance.

Postscript: Sorry I missed you guys last week, there was a family emergency in my world. Everything is much better and I’m so glad to be back. Blessings and thank you all for your prayers! DDM

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.