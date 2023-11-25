Saturday, November 25, 2023
Moody Gardens Invites Public to “Bell Ringing for a Cause”

by Brandon Williams
I am writing to share an exciting opportunity for our community to come together and make a difference this holiday season. Moody Gardens has launched a heartwarming initiative that encourages residents to volunteer their time for a worthy cause while also getting to join in the holiday fun here at Holiday in the Gardens.

This year, Moody Gardens is inviting individuals to participate in the “Bell Ringing for a Cause” program. By volunteering to ring the bell in front of the Visitor’s Center for just two hours, community members can make a meaningful contribution to the Salvation Army while also enjoying the spirit of the season. As a token of appreciation, volunteers will receive free admission to either the Festival of Lights or ICE LAND: Rainforest Holiday.

It’s heartening to see our team work tirelessly to ensure that Moody Gardens is actively engaging in community outreach and encouraging volunteerism during the holiday season. This initiative not only benefits a worthwhile charity like the Salvation Army but also fosters a sense of unity and goodwill among our residents.

I want to commend our team for taking this meaningful step here at Moody Gardens, and I encourage our fellow community members to consider volunteering their time for this wonderful cause. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those in need during this holiday season. You can register to participate using our online signup here: https://bit.ly/MoodyGardensBellRinging2023

Merry Christmas to ALL,

John Zendt, President & CEO

Moody Gardens

