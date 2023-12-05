Thursday, December 7, 2023
College of the Mainland Unveils Mitchell Chuoke Jr. Plumbing Program

by Brandon Williams
Certificate program to be offered at no cost to students

It was an epic occasion at College of the Mainland (COM) as the family and friends of Mitchell Chuoke Jr. gathered with COM administration to unveil its new plumbing certificate training program during a special ceremony for the Mitchell Chuoke Jr. Plumbing Program on Wednesday, November 29.


Honoring the life and legacy of Mitchell Chuoke Jr., the program recognizes the family’s longstanding commitment to the plumbing industry and will prepare students with the essential skills and training needed to ensure that the next generation of plumbers are ready to fulfill the jobs of tomorrow.

“Our family has been in the plumbing business for a long time, and to have a program named after my brother is very special and a very nice memorial for him,” said Joe Chuoke. “I think that this is a perfect opportunity because [students] can come to this program – get acquainted with the tools, get acquainted with the terminology and see if they want to pursue this endeavor further.”

Generously made possible through more than $1.3 million in donations from community partners Matt and Debra Doyle, the Patrick F. Doyle family, the Lawrence J. Del Papa family, Joe and Ellen Chuoke, Texas First Bank, and Beau and Erin Yarbrough, the program will fulfill critical workforce demand as it serves as one of the only plumbing certificate training programs in the region.

“Over the past 60 years Mitchell Chuoke Jr. and the Chuoke family have built an impeccable legacy in the plumbing business,” said Chris Doyle with Texas First Bank. “They have been stewards of the communities they serve and always eager to help those in need. For these reasons, and many more, Texas First was one of the first to step up and support the Mitchell Chuoke Jr. Plumbing Program at College of the Mainland.”

Offered at no cost to students, the Mitchell Chuoke Jr. Plumbing Certificate will collaborate with Plumbers Local Union 68 to provide individuals with the entry-level knowledge and skills to pursue an industry apprenticeship. This 80-hour program will cover residential and commercial aspects of the plumbing trade, emphasizing safety.

A fast-growing profession, Texas Workforce Solutions projects that by 2028 the Gulf Coast region will need more than 15,000 plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters to support the demand in the growing region. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), plumbers across the Houston area earn a median annual hourly wage of $27.08.

