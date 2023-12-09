A Rio Original

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Building floats for Christmas parades has become a tradition for Junior Rios. In the past, his floats have represented his wife’s employer in the Dickinson Christmas parade.

“We won first place last year,” shares both Junior Rios and his wife Natalie Rios.

This year brought them a chance to build a float for the parades in both LaMarque and Dickinson. Their eldest son, Eli, plays football with the Galveston County Sun Devils, and Junior brought out his float building skills to carry the team through the streets of LaMarque for that city’s annual Christmas parade.

Though their youngest, Luke, isn’t old enough to be part of the football team, he is part of the night’s float building and riding fun.

The couple have devoted time to building floats because they like to see the excitement of the children on the float and along the parade route.

And how does Junior Rios come up with ideas for his floats year after year? TikTok, Junior said, is his idea generator.