La Marque Christmas in the Park

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Lining up to roll out in La Marque’s annual Christmas parade were an assortment of floats, motor vehicles, bicycles, marching bands, cheer teams and lots of Christmas characters.

Rose was the solo color guard performer for La Marque High School’s marching band. She shared her pre-parade excitement,

“I love doing this for the band, for the people, to bring joy to everyone,” Rose said.

Pastor Daniel and his team of helpers from Resonate Church in La Marque were putting the finishing touches on their float.

“We love doing this for the kids.” shared a representative of the church. “It’s so exciting to see their faces when they are on the float or watching the parade.”

The parade led the crowd down Vauthier Street over to Cedar Drive and marched onto Bayou Road, where the magic of Christmas in the park was waiting for children and adults to enjoy.

There may have been several grinches and many elves, lots of Santa’s helpers but only one Santa is allowed in La Marque’s Christmas Parade and Festival in the Park.

The Post Newspaper’s very own Managing Editor, Brandon C. Williams, donned his Santa suit for his annual role at the event. Williams has many years of experience hanging out on the streets of his hometown.

Growing up in La Marque, Williams was a familiar face in the neighborhood, enjoying life as a child in the small town surrounded by his immediate family and many extended family members.

Now he is no longer the cute little boy he once was, he is the face of Santa Claus that the community has grown to anticipate with a sense of welcome and comfort.

As he disembarks from his perch atop the historic fire engine, numerous adults wait to greet him with an embrace. Some of the adults speak to him by name. Others, who may or may not know him, just want a chance to give Santa a hug.

Santa’s royal bench is positioned at Walter Feigle Park’s pavilion.

Boosting up little ones to sit near him on a white bench in the park is part of his role as Santa. The children sit and chat a bit with the jolly man in a red suit.

Williams, aka Santa Claus, listens to each little child’s sharing of his or her Christmas wish list with patience and with assurance that his or her wish just might be granted on Christmas Day.

Williams began his role as Santa in 2017, and Christmas for him wouldn’t be complete if he didn’t reprise the role.

“Playing the role of Santa is a blessing, and one I take to heart,” he shared. “Being able to see the excitement in the faces of young children brings a level of happiness to me that is hard to describe. Santa has a pinched nerve in his neck, but I blocked that out on Tuesday. There was no way I was missing out on bringing joy to families.”

It wasn’t just for his young visitors that Williams put on Santa’s suit.

“I’m a 52-year-old kid and being able to suit up into the role of Santa allows me to escape the world for a few hours and embrace the part of spreading happiness,” he continued. “As Santa, I hold the wishes of each of those kids; at the end of the day, I thank God and then ask Him to help bring their wishes to reality.”

At the end of the line of children and parents stood a tall creature known as the Grinch. He, too, joined Santa for a few moments of Christmas merriment and for sharing his wishes with Santa.

This year, as in other years, the park became a place of community Christmas celebration. The mayor flipped the switch that lit up the city Christmas tree to the sounds of applause and happiness of the gathered crowd.

A troupe of middle school performers delighted the audience in their period costumes, sharing their thespian skills as they delivered songs and prose from a “Book of Miracles.” Other performing artists included drill teams from local schools.

Christmas in the park wouldn’t be complete without a treat from the local Lions Club, and the organization did not disappoint. Lines formed for the lemonade or hot chocolate and a bag of freshly popped popcorn the group provided.

All was well as the lights were switched off in the park, and Santa left to get back to preparing for Christmas. He and his helpers were pleased with the night’s events.