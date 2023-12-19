Galveston Ball alum Mike Evans continues to bolster his case for future induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver scored his 93rd career touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Green Bay Packers, placing Evans into a tie with former teammate Rob Gronkowski and Packers Hall of Fame running back Jim Taylor for 30th on the career list. He is only six touchdowns from becoming only the 25th player in NFL history to score 100 career touchdowns.
