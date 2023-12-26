Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONSTABLE’S OFFICE GET TECH UPGRADE WITH NEW TASER SYSTEM/VR TRAINING

By Richard Tew

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer 

Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office recently purchased new TASER 10 Tasers, along with virtual reality headsets in order to upgrade the department from their previous Taser system and to provide virtual reality training designed to help deputies better prepare for the various calls they make each day. 

“We are working to get some new technology implanted in our department to help us be more effective in the future,” said Wingfield.  “At this time, I believe we are the first agency in this area to institute the TASER 10’s and have them on the street already.” 

The VR headsets are being used to train deputies on various scenarios they might face during their daily patrols. The new Tasers have rechargeable batteries and the capacity to hold ten Taser dart cartridges compared with the previous generation’s two dart cartridge capacity. 

Precinct 8 Chief Deputy Jason Finnen says the entire suite of TASER 10’s, VR headsets, and associated equipment and training will cost the department just shy of $400,000 which will be spread out over a five year period.  Finnen says the equipment is paid for through capital funds appropriated to the department to purchase such equipment. 

“While a large investment, we feel strongly that the added benefit of the virtual reality training capabilities this system brings will pay dividends over time,” said Finnen.  “The TASER 10 device itself is also far more advanced than the previous models our deputies carried (TASER X2), and will greatly enhance officer safety. It (VR) gives us the capability to run through real world scenarios in a controlled environment to better prepare our deputies for situations they are likely to encounter on the streets.”

Photo cutline: In a recent interview, Harris County Precinct 8 Detective James Wingfield discussed the department’s new TASER 10 and VR system the department is now using. Photo by Harris County Precinct 8. 

