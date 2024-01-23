Thank You, Sen. Middleton, Rep. Wilson & SAMi Seizure Device Team!

Dear Senator Middleton and Rep. Wilson,

I hope this letter of thanks finds you both in good health and high spirits. I am writing to express my sincerest gratitude for your recent agreement to assist our nonprofit organization, Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance (GCEA), in resolving a critical issue facing individuals with epilepsy in our great state of Texas. Your commitment to helping us find a way for state insurance to provide access to life-saving devices for our members is truly commendable and deeply appreciated.

As you are aware, GCEA has been working tirelessly to support and empower individuals living with epilepsy along the Texas Gulf Coast. Since our inception in 2019, and a decade of serving our community as of this February 2024, we have strived to enhance the quality of life for those affected by this neurological disorder through education, advocacy, and support services. However, we have encountered a significant hurdle when it comes to ensuring access to life-saving devices for our members.

While many states across the United States provide their residents with state insurance coverage for essential devices that can prevent life-threatening situations and enhance daily living for those with disabilities, Texas currently lacks such provisions. This creates an inequitable situation for individuals with epilepsy, who deserve the same level of support and access to life-saving technology as those in other states.

The fact that you have acknowledged and are willing to take action to address this issue gives us renewed hope. By working alongside GCEA, you are not only championing the rights and well-being of individuals with epilepsy but also serving as catalysts for positive change in our region.

We understand that resolving this matter may require thorough examination and collaboration with various stakeholders. Your dedication to engaging with us in finding a way to make state insurance cover life-saving devices demonstrates your unwavering commitment to improving the lives of our fellow citizens.

On behalf of the Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance board of directors, members, volunteers, and most importantly, the individuals and families we serve, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude for your support and willingness to work with us. Your tireless efforts to prioritize the well-being of vulnerable populations in our state are an inspiration to us all.

We look forward to continuing this collaboration and working towards a solution that ensures individuals with epilepsy in Texas have equal access to life-saving devices. The positive impact that this will have on their lives cannot be overstated.

Once again, thank you for your dedication and commitment to this important cause. Your support sends a powerful message of hope and inclusivity, and we are sincerely grateful for your efforts. Should you require any further information or assistance from Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance, please do not hesitate to connect with us.

With heartfelt appreciation,

Trysten J. Pearson, Founder

Shena L. Daly Pearson, President & CEO

Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance (GCEA)