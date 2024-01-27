Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: FAIR. 40 degrees. North Jetty Boat cut and East Bay producing nice catches of trout. A few catches of black drum biting dead shrimp or crab off the bottom all over the bay. Redfish are on fire with slot fish being caught daily at the jetty and Texas City Dike using mullet, and live or dead shrimp under a popping cork. Report by North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 52 degrees. Deeper reefs along the west shoreline coughing up scattered catches of speckled trout and redfish. Upper end of Trinity Bay, Tabbs, Scott, and Burnett have been slow, with few anglers finding trout, along with some sheepshead and black drum. Runoff from recent rains could affect this area. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Trout are hugging tight to the bottom in 12-20 feet of water due to the wind. Bait fish are with the trout by the thousands. Trout can be caught dead sticking with small jigs and swim baits. Redfish can be found in the marsh and bayous being caught on darker swim baits and gulp. Drum are plentiful in the marshes and bayous too being caught in the same baits. Sheephead are hugging tight to structure being caught in free lining live and gulp shrimp especially around pilings with rip rap close by. Be safe, be smart and pay attention to the conditions prior to your trip! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 50 degrees. Few anglers on the water due to inclement weather. Scattered speckled trout being caught by those wading with mullet imitation plugs. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperature 47 degrees. The water clarity is stained for the most part, as a number of our areas have been blown out by the continual winds. The pattern remains unchanged, as success remains back in the marsh and bayou areas where one can get some protection from the wind and waves. Redfish bite is consistent in areas where good current flow has bait up against the shorelines and grass lines in 1-3 feet of water around oyster shells on Wac Attack Tails in Rollover Moon, fished with 1/8 ounce heads, as well as fished under a Fish Smack popping cork, with an 18 inch leader. The trout once again this week have preferred a super slow presentation, targeting deeper pockets close to channel bends with shell, triggering the most bites. The lighter the jig head determined by the wind and current, the better, for a slow fall, as the bites have been light for the most part. Looking forward to the warming trend this week to get the water temps on the rise. We have not seen any dead fish floating since the recent hard freeze, which is a positive for East Bay. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC.

Galveston Bay: SLOW. 48 degrees. Weather has kept most anglers from trying the open bay. Scattered catches of speckled trout reported along Sylvan Beach. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR. 52 degrees. Post freeze fishing was good. A few anglers caught some really nice trout, while others struggled to catch fish of any size. Traditional Winter spots seemed to be the best, like Offatts Bayou, Chocolate Bayou, and the Diversionary Canal. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water slightly stained; 58 degrees; 0.83 feet below pool. White bass are running in the creeks with great numbers being caught in the entire water column. After the rains we experienced earlier this week, it will take a few weeks to bounce back to where it is now. Crappie are in 10-16 feet of water hugging tight to structure, biting small jigs in many colors. Largemouth bass are feeding early and late around structure and around riprap fishing with worms and crankbaits. Catfish are easy pickings on live shad under a jug line around the train track bridge. Gar are chasing white bass heavily in the creeks and eating the same prey. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: SLOW. 52 degrees. A few oversized black drums are being caught off the Texas City Dike and around the Galveston jetties. Beachfront piers on Galveston reported few anglers and those fishing are catching some whiting and the occasional oversized black drum and redfish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Freeport: SLOW. 58 degrees. Sheephead, drum, redfish and trout are good in the old river and old intracoastal. Bastrop Bay and Chocolate Bay are good for catches of trout and redfish using live shrimp, or 1/4-⅜ ounce jig heads. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.