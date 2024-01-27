Hoops Highlight Close of Month 

With the month ending on Tuesday, there’s no surprise the day will be loaded with basketball on both the boys and girls side of the schedule; the girls head into the final stretch of the regular season while the boys begin to gear up for the home stretch before the playoffs highlight the middle of February.

Sunday: Cowboys and Texans fans can commiserate together in “what if” as the NFC and AFC Championship Games are played with the winners heading to the Super Bowl. Keep in mind the 2024 regular is almost eight months away…

Monday: The softball scrimmage schedule will have Clear Brook at Conroe, Houston Chavez at Clear Falls and Dawson at Clear Springs at 6:00pm, followed by Friendswood at Dickinson at 6:15pm.

In soccer, Stafford meets visiting La Marque, with the boys playing at 5:00pm, followed by the girls at 7:15pm.

LeBron James and the Lakers visit Toyota Center for a 7:00pm tip. Space City Home Network begins its coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

A huge Big 12 men’s basketball showdown gets national attention as fourth-ranked Houston visits Texas for the first of two regular season meetings between the schools. ESPN will have the game live at 8:00pm.

Tuesday: The last day of January is filled with boys basketball with Clear Springs at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Brazoswood, Clear Lake at Dickinson, Galveston Ball at Texas City, Columbia at La Marque and Angleton at Santa Fe each starting at 7:00pm. Van Vleck at state-ranked Hitchcock begins at 7:30pm.

The girls basketball slate tips off at 6:00pm with La Marque at Columbia and Texas City at Galveston Ball, followed by Van Vleck at state-ranked Hitchcock at 6:15pm. Clear Creek at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Clear Falls, Dickinson at Clear Lake and Santa Fe at Angleton all start at 7:00pm.

In boys soccer, Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Friendswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Brazoswood, Galveston Ball at Texas City and Angleton at Texas City each begin at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, the girls soccer schedule will have Clear Lake at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Brazoswood at Clear Springs and Santa Fe at Angleton also will each start at 7:30pm.

Softball scrimmage play starts at 4:30pm when Fort Bend Crawford visits La Marque, while Santa Fe at Shadow Creek and Baytown Sterling at Texas City both start at 6:30pm.