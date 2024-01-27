Sunday, January 28, 2024
Basketball

Hoops Highlight Close of Month 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

With the month ending on Tuesday, there’s no surprise the day will be loaded with basketball on both the boys and girls side of the schedule; the girls head into the final stretch of the regular season while the boys begin to gear up for the home stretch before the playoffs highlight the middle of February.

Sunday: Cowboys and Texans fans can commiserate together in “what if” as the NFC and AFC Championship Games are played with the winners heading to the Super Bowl. Keep in mind the 2024 regular is almost eight months away…

Monday: The softball scrimmage schedule will have Clear Brook at Conroe, Houston Chavez at Clear Falls and Dawson at Clear Springs at 6:00pm, followed by Friendswood at Dickinson at 6:15pm.

In soccer, Stafford meets visiting La Marque, with the boys playing at 5:00pm, followed by the girls at 7:15pm.

LeBron James and the Lakers visit Toyota Center for a 7:00pm tip. Space City Home Network begins its coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

A huge Big 12 men’s basketball showdown gets national attention as fourth-ranked Houston visits Texas for the first of two regular season meetings between the schools. ESPN will have the game live at 8:00pm.

Tuesday: The last day of January is filled with boys basketball with Clear Springs at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Brazoswood, Clear Lake at Dickinson, Galveston Ball at Texas City, Columbia at La Marque and Angleton at Santa Fe each starting at 7:00pm. Van Vleck at state-ranked Hitchcock begins at 7:30pm.

The girls basketball slate tips off at 6:00pm with La Marque at Columbia and Texas City at Galveston Ball, followed by Van Vleck at state-ranked Hitchcock at 6:15pm. Clear Creek at Clear Springs, Brazoswood at Clear Falls, Dickinson at Clear Lake and Santa Fe at Angleton all start at 7:00pm.

In boys soccer, Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Friendswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Brazoswood, Galveston Ball at Texas City and Angleton at Texas City each begin at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, the girls soccer schedule will have Clear Lake at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Brazoswood at Clear Springs and Santa Fe at Angleton also will each start at 7:30pm.

Softball scrimmage play starts at 4:30pm when Fort Bend Crawford visits La Marque, while Santa Fe at Shadow Creek and Baytown Sterling at Texas City both start at 6:30pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

