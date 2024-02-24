Sunday, February 25, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home News General Enrollment Closes Soon!
News

General Enrollment Closes Soon!

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

Don’t miss out on paying 2023-24 sales prices for all or some of your loved one’s future education. General enrollment in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund®, the state’s prepaid college tuition plan, will close on leap day, Thursday, February 29.*

The plan allows families to pay today’s prices for tomorrow’s undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities. If your loved one chooses to attend a medical or dental school, Texas private college or university, out-of-state college or university, career school, or registered apprenticeship program, you can apply the Transfer Value to pay for qualified expenses.**

While general enrollment ends at midnight (CST) on Feb. 29, the enrollment period for newborn or children younger than 1 year of age at 2023-24 prices extends through July 31. The next general enrollment period will begin on Sept. 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college tuition and schoolwide required fee costs for the 2024-25 academic year.

Complete plan information, including how to enroll, current prices, plan options and more is available at TuitionPromise.org or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), option 5. 

* Residency restrictions apply.  

** Transfer Value applies to redemptions at medical and dental schools, Texas private colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, career schools, and registered apprenticeship programs and is the lesser of: (1) the costs the tuition units would cover at a Texas public college or university; or (2) the original purchase price of the tuition units plus or minus the Plan’s net investment earnings or losses on that amount.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

TWIA Board Sets PML for ‘24 Storm Season

Stretching and Relaxing with Regina 

College of the Mainland Observes Black History Month with Industry Focus

Paxton, Cornyn Take Beef to Social Media

Texas First Bank Names Ryan C. Doyle as Chief Financial Officer

LEAGUE CITY POLICE ADOPT NEW TASER 10 SYSTEM

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close