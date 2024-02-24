General Enrollment Closes Soon!

Don’t miss out on paying 2023-24 sales prices for all or some of your loved one’s future education. General enrollment in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund®, the state’s prepaid college tuition plan, will close on leap day, Thursday, February 29.*



The plan allows families to pay today’s prices for tomorrow’s undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities. If your loved one chooses to attend a medical or dental school, Texas private college or university, out-of-state college or university, career school, or registered apprenticeship program, you can apply the Transfer Value to pay for qualified expenses.**



While general enrollment ends at midnight (CST) on Feb. 29, the enrollment period for newborn or children younger than 1 year of age at 2023-24 prices extends through July 31. The next general enrollment period will begin on Sept. 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college tuition and schoolwide required fee costs for the 2024-25 academic year.

Complete plan information, including how to enroll, current prices, plan options and more is available at TuitionPromise.org or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), option 5.

* Residency restrictions apply.

** Transfer Value applies to redemptions at medical and dental schools, Texas private colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, career schools, and registered apprenticeship programs and is the lesser of: (1) the costs the tuition units would cover at a Texas public college or university; or (2) the original purchase price of the tuition units plus or minus the Plan’s net investment earnings or losses on that amount.