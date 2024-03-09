Monday, March 11, 2024
Basketball

Hitchcock on Verge of Consecutive Boys’ Hoops Titles

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

Hitchcock moved one step closer to consecutive boys Class 3A basketball titles after they defeated San Antonio Cole 57-40 in Thursday’s state semifinal game in San Antonio. The Bulldogs, 34-3 overall, played Ponder for the state title on Saturday morning.

As has been the case throughout their postseason run, the Bulldogs got off to an early start, shaking off an opening 3-pointer from Cole and rattling off 10 straight points. A late first half run by Hitchcock set them up with a 26-14 edge at halftime.

Elijah Sherwood led the Bulldogs with 20 points, while Lloyd Jones III added 17 points and 13 rebounds. The Hitchcock defense smothered Ponder star scorer James Livingston, who missed 15 of his 17 shots while finishing with only seven points. 

Thursday’s win gave Hitchcock a level of redemption after toppling a Cole squad that defeated them in the 2022 state semifinals. The win was also the 22nd straight for the Bulldogs, who had not lost since December 29. 

