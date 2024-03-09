Monday, March 11, 2024
Join COM for a free community celebration at Flock the Block

All are invited to Flock the Block with College of the Mainland (COM) at a FREE community celebration for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. Featuring interactive learning activities, face painting, refreshments, lively entertainment and more, this exciting event is free and open to the public.

During the second annual event, attendees can enjoy a stimulating basketball extravaganza, laser tag, inflatables and a SPRINGtastic Easter egg hunt where the Easter bunny and friends will make a special appearance.

Rounding out the fun, guests can touch a truck with COM Law Enforcement, Emergency Medical Services and Fire Academy faculty and students, and enjoy a petting zoo and reptile farm.
Flock the Block will take place at College of the Mainland, Parking Lot B, 1200 Amburn Rd., Texas City, TX 77591. For more information, visit www.com.edu/flocktheblock.

