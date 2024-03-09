Galveston County Museum Hosts Women’s Stories of the Storm

For Women’s History Month, the Galveston County Museum, in partnership with Spooky Galveston, is hosting a special 1900 Storm tour called Women’s Stories of the Storm. The tour will start at the museum, then include a walking tour.

After the 1900 Storm, Galveston’s official Central Relief Committee did not allow women, with the notable exception of Clara Barton, the American Red Cross founder. So, within six months, 66 women formed the Women’s Health Protective Association to provide aid. Not only did they provide people with basic needs, they also cared for orphans, organized burials, and replanted shrubs and trees. These women working to rebuild Galveston realized the importance of having the right to vote to make community decisions. Eventually, this led them to fight for women’s suffrage.

This tour will be filled with stories of women during and after the 1900 Storm. This is offered at 2:00 pm on Thursdays in March. More information and tickets at www.galvestoncountyhistory.org/events. The museum is located inside the county courthouse at 722 Moody/21st in Galveston.