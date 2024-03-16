UH Men’s Hoops Aiming for Top Seed 

Houston’s men’s basketball team will be assured of a top seed if the Cougars won the Big 12 championship tournament over the weekend. UH’s bid to reach Phoenix and the Final Four on April 6 will be discovered on Sunday, leading off an early week filled with high school baseball and softball.

Sunday: The top-ranked University of Houston men’s basketball team will discover their path to a potential national championship when the NCAA Men’s Tournament bracket is announced. The Cougars are projected to grab one of the four top seeds and will begin play either on Thursday or Friday. The bracket will be unveiled on KHOU11 at 5:00pm.

Monday: Texas City’s boys’ golf team visits Moody Gardens Country Club for a meet hosted by Galveston Ball.

Tuesday: High school baseball begins at 6:00pm with Clear Creek at Clear Lake, Clear Springs at Clear Falls, La Porte at Dickinson, Santa Fe at Friendswood, Manvel at Galveston Ball and Columbia at La Marque each starting at 6:00pm. Clear Brook at Brazoswood, Hitchcock at Hempstead and Texas City at Angleton each begin at 7:00pm.

The softball schedule begins at 6:00pm with Clear Brook at Ridge Point and Columbia at La Marque. Clear Springs at Clear Creek, Brazoswood at Clear Falls, Clear Lake at Dickinson, La Porte at Galveston Ball and Texas City at Friendswood each begin at 6:30pm.

In boys’ golf, Clear Brook will be at Sienna Golf Club in Missouri City as they prepare for the District 24-6A preview later in the week.

The Rockets take a quick roadie out east to take on a Wizards team they defeated 135-119 in Houston on Thursday. Space City Home Network begin