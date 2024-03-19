Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsCommunityEvents Raining Candy in Texas City 
Events

Raining Candy in Texas City 

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comment

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Little League teams, girls’ softball teams and school baseball teams celebrated the patron saint of Ireland with an annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Texas City Saturday. 

The parade looked like a demonstration of how much children love candy, baseball, and riding in a parade. 

The children seemed not to have a care in the world other than pitching candy off their floats as they rode along with their teammates. 

Though there had been some concern that rain would prevent the parade from rolling along, it didn’t. The weather was damp, the breeze was very slight, and plenty of candy rained down on the spectators. 

Candy sailed through the air just as beads do during Mardi Gras. The children were dedicated to making sure everyone on the parade route was tossed several pieces. 

The parade was very sweet — so sweet that children like 5-year-old Rilynn went home with a bucket full of candy without having to say, “trick or treat.” 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

A Night of Champions Annual Gala, hosted by the Santa Fe Texas...

Keeping the Island Green

Join COM for a free community celebration at Flock the Block

Not Your Grandma’s Quilt

2nd annual Spring Fling from 12:30am to 5:00pm Saturday, March 16, 2024

Happy 100th Birthday 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close